Qld Health confirms no cases of coronavirus in Burnett

NO CASES: Queensland Health have shut down rumors that there was a case of coronavirus at the Kingaroy Hospital. Photo: Contributed

QUEENSLAND Health has responded to reports of coronavirus in the South Burnett.

A spokesperson said there were no confirmed cases in Kingaroy.

Office of Fair Trading’s executive director Brian Bauer said due to extreme weather events in Australia and the recent outbreak of the coronavirus in China, he wanted to clarify where residents stood in terms of cancelling, rescheduling or getting a refund on holiday accommodation bookings, flights and other travel plans.

“Under the Australian Consumer Law, affected consumers may be eligible for a refund if a booking has been impacted by events beyond your control.

“For example, if the particular accommodation venue selected and booked by a consumer has been significantly impacted by natural disaster or closed to travellers, the consumer would be entitled to a refund,” Mr Bauer said.

“Some overseas travel destinations are simply unable to be visited with airlines cancelling flights to certain destinations.

“Under these circumstances the consumer would be entitled to a refund under the ACL.

“We always advise people to have comprehensive travel insurance for significant travel purchases as this type of insurance will also help protect consumers against unexpected cancellation fees and charges.

“Smartraveller.gov.au is currently advising Australians not to travel to China due to the outbreak of Coronavirus and depending on a consumer’s policy, this may entitle them to a reimbursement, or partial reimbursement, on their travel expenses.

The OFT recommends that travellers check the terms and conditions of their booking provider, specifically for any cancellation policies, and check the conditions.

If you believe you are entitled to a refund, contact the business in the first instance.

If you are unable to resolve the matter, lodge a complaint with the OFT if the company is based in Australia here.