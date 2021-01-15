Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Qld Karen’s standoff over car bay goes viral

by Emily Cosenza
15th Jan 2021 5:24 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A standoff over a car parking space has gone viral on social media after a middle-aged woman, dubbed a "Karen", stood in front of the vacant spot with her dog to reserve it.

The footage, which was posted to TikTok on Wednesday, shows the woman standing with her hands on her hips in front of the parking spot in Mooloolaba on the Sunshine Coast.

She waves to her husband as a cue to come to where she is.

Social media user Marli McLaren, 19, is heard asking the woman to move while her indicator is blinking.

"I'm not moving. You can't do that," she says in the video as she pulls the hand break up.

"Can you please move? You can't save a park."

The middle-aged woman, dubbed a ‘Karen’, indicated to her husband to park in the spot she was reserving. Picture: TikTok/@marlimclaren
The middle-aged woman, dubbed a ‘Karen’, indicated to her husband to park in the spot she was reserving. Picture: TikTok/@marlimclaren

But the woman, wearing a grey cap and a black T-shirt and shorts, ignores the teenager.

Another person is then heard speaking as they approach the woman standing firm in the parking space.

The middle-aged woman, who was referred to as a "Karen" by Miss McLean, then says to the other person that her husband is parking elsewhere.

"He doesn't like confrontation," she is heard saying to the stranger.

"He's going to park over there."

She is then asked by the stranger if she would move and she replies "yeah" but waits another five seconds before taking a step.

The woman with the dog then approaches the teenager and asks why she is being filmed.

She proceeds to tell Miss McLaren she will call the police.

The TikTok post already has more than 530,000 views.

The woman is heard in the video saying she would call the police. Picture: TikTok/@marlimclaren
The woman is heard in the video saying she would call the police. Picture: TikTok/@marlimclaren

In a follow-up video, the teenager explained the footage was taken last year on the Queen's Birthday as she was taking her sister out for lunch.

"This lady was walking with her dog and I was a bit suss about it at first," Ms McLaren told her viewers.

"She ended up moving because her husband found a car park.

"I parked my car and I said 'thank you' to the lady that was on my side as you can hear her in the video.

"I got out of my car and she was still yelling at me, telling me I was immature for recording her and whatnot.

"I ended up saying to her 'Look at what you're doing. You're staring an argument with someone who is 19. Just stop'."

She said the other lady that was "on her side" told her to walk away from the woman and did so.

Originally published as Qld Karen's standoff over car bay goes viral

She is seen leaning towards another person who asked if she would move out of the way. Picture: TikTok/@marlimclaren
She is seen leaning towards another person who asked if she would move out of the way. Picture: TikTok/@marlimclaren
Ms McLaren posted a follow up video explaining the situation, which has more than 70,000 views. Picture: TikTok/@marlimclaren
Ms McLaren posted a follow up video explaining the situation, which has more than 70,000 views. Picture: TikTok/@marlimclaren
car park editors picks mooloolaba standoff viral

Just In

    Star magician dead aged 81

    Star magician dead aged 81
    • 15th Jan 2021 6:17 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man sneaks opioids into watch house, injects self and others

        Premium Content Man sneaks opioids into watch house, injects self and others

        Crime After noticing suspicious activity among inmates, police charged a Cherbourg man with injecting drugs into a fellow inmate while in custody.

        Police investigating string of break-ins, thefts in Burnett

        Premium Content Police investigating string of break-ins, thefts in Burnett

        Crime Burnett police have charged one man and are continuing to investigate a number of...

        Helicopter inspections to kick off across Burnett region

        Premium Content Helicopter inspections to kick off across Burnett region

        Information Powerlink Queensland will be commencing helicopter inspections in coming months to...

        Murgon police investigating fires at skate park, business

        Premium Content Murgon police investigating fires at skate park, business

        Crime Murgon police are investigating two separate fires deliberately lit in earlier this...