Neighbour speaks about Gulliver deaths
Crime

Qld man in alleged murder-suicide named

by Darren Cartwright
26th Dec 2020 2:14 PM

A woman believed to have been murdered by her former partner had posted an anti-domestic violence message on her social media account.

The identity of the man believed to have killed Rebecca Walker, and then himself, in a north Queensland home has been revealed.

Police have confirmed they are not treating the death of a 48-year-old man, believed to be Shane Jackson, in Gulliver on Tuesday as suspicious.

Ms Walker was found dead alongside Mr Jackson at a Fulham Road property in the Townsville suburb of Gulliver.

Police said in a statement on Thursday that the death of the 45-year-old woman was suspicious, while the death of the 48-year-old man was being treated as non-suspicious.

Rebecca Walker posted an anti-domestic violence message on Facebook.
Rebecca Walker posted an anti-domestic violence message on Facebook.

In May, Ms Walker posted on her Facebook account a message to coincide with domestic and family violence prevention month.

"Not Now, not ever. Together," the campaign's slogan read.

One friend posted on Ms Walker's account: "Beautiful woman … (I'm) truly lost for words Bec RIP angel".

Police are not treating Shane Jackson's own death as suspicious. Picture: Supplied.
Police are not treating Shane Jackson’s own death as suspicious. Picture: Supplied.

Police also said in a statement on Thursday that "a formal identification of the pair and circumstances of their deaths is yet to be completed".

"Police are working to understand the relationship between the pair, including any history of domestic violence.

"No further comment will be available on the matter until next week."

A crime scene was established at the Fulham Road premises on Tuesday after two bodies were found inside. Picture: Alix Sweeney
A crime scene was established at the Fulham Road premises on Tuesday after two bodies were found inside. Picture: Alix Sweeney

The couple was found just after 9am and were known to each other.

No one else was injured, police said.

NATIONAL DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CRISIS SERVICES

  1. 1800 RESPECT: 1800 737 732
  2. Australian Childhood Foundation: 1800 176 453
  3. MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78
  4. LifeLine: 13 11 14
  5. Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800
  6. Relationships Australia: 1300 364 277

Originally published as Qld man in alleged murder-suicide named

