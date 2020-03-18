Menu
Question Time at the Queensland Parliament on Tuesday where Ministers sat one seat apart due to the Coronavirus. (AAP Image/Josh Woning)
Politics

Qld Parliament suspended amid virus fears

Domanii Cameron
Domanii Cameron
18th Mar 2020 1:24 PM
QUEENSLAND Parliament has been suspended in the wake of the coronavirus.

Despite opposition from the LNP, the House has adjourned until emergency legislation addressing the health crisis is brought forward.

Leader of the House Yvette D'Ath said the Government needed to show leadership when exercising social distancing in the House.

But the LNP's Leader of Opposition Business Jarrod Bleijie slammed the move, claiming "This parliament is here to hold this government to account".

"This parliament is here to make sure the Treasurer answers questions as to why there's not proper economic stimulus package for the people of Queensland," he said.

"Even though we've got the crisis of COVID-19 the Government wheels keep turning in Queensland and they must keep turning."

The Opposition was about to introduce a Bill dealing with domestic violence.

In a tweet, Ms D'Ath said, "We believe it is important that the #Queensland Parliament only deal with urgent legislation at this time while we focus on our state's response to #COVID19au."

