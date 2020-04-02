Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
QUAD BIKE THIEVES: The Suzuki Quad King 400cc pictured here is one of three quad bikes stolen in the last fortnight by opportunistic offenders. Picture: Contributed.
QUAD BIKE THIEVES: The Suzuki Quad King 400cc pictured here is one of three quad bikes stolen in the last fortnight by opportunistic offenders. Picture: Contributed.
Crime

Quad bike thieves on the loose

Sam Turner
, sam.turner@cnbtimes.com.au
2nd Apr 2020 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

OPPORTUNISTIC offenders have taken advantage of the growing pandemic, targeting farm vehicles outside of Gayndah.

A third quad bike has been stolen from a rural property in the last two weeks, prompting police to call on the community for assistance.

The red Kawasaki KLF 300cc quad bike was stolen on Monday, March 23 from a property on Mt Steadman Rd, just near Gooroolba.

A red Suzuki Quad King 400cc and Honda TRX 450cc were then stolen on March 20, again on rural properties on Barlyne Rd, and Brian Pastures Rd.

Gayndah officer in charge Sergeant Don Auld said there were likely to be two offenders, one who was barefoot during the March 20 alleged offence, leaving tracks in the soft dirt.

“Gayndah police want the community to know that these offenders are targeting rural properties for quad bikes,” Sgt Auld said.

“They should consider increasing their security practices in relation to their farm equipment, particularly quad bikes.”

Any information can be reported to Crime Stoppers, Policelink on 131 444, or in person at the Gayndah Police Station.

crime gayndah police quad bikes stolen

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cherbourg restrictions relaxed due to ‘resupply issue’

        Cherbourg restrictions relaxed due to ‘resupply issue’

        News Find out what the change means for residents.

        • 2nd Apr 2020 10:00 AM
        AG NEWS: Supporting agriculture during COVID-19

        premium_icon AG NEWS: Supporting agriculture during COVID-19

        Rural Online webinars help producers to navigate changing times.

        COVID-19 fears arrive with unprecedented backpacker influx

        premium_icon COVID-19 fears arrive with unprecedented backpacker influx

        Property Housing options are quickly running out, as virus concerns grow

        PUBLISHED POETS: St John’s students impress

        premium_icon PUBLISHED POETS: St John’s students impress

        News Ben’s poem was called Procrastination, Lily’s was Glen Coe Hunting, and Katie’s was...