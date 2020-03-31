Menu
Quarantine crackdown as Qld records 55 new cases

31st Mar 2020 11:22 AM

FIFTY-FIVE new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Queensland in the past 24 hours, taking the state total to 743.

Sixty-five of those currently suffering with coronavirus are in hospital, with seven in intensive care and five using ventilators.

Queensland Health has issued a public health alert for the Edmonton PCYC in Cairns where it is believed a person with coronavirus attended a wresting match on March 14.

 

 

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced law enforcement agencies will be used to bolster contact tracing of people who have gone into quarantine or isolation. That will be run by Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath.

More than 40,000 Queenslanders have been told to self-quarantine since the outbreak started.

 

 

Originally published as Quarantine crackdown as Qld records 55 new cases

