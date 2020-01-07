Queen tipped to headline bushfire concert

Queen is tipped to play at the bushfire concert.

IT IS likely British rock legends Queen will be one of the headliners of Fire Fight Australia, a bushfire benefit concert at ANZ Stadium in Sydney on February 16.

Promoters TEG Dainty and TEG Live announced on Monday they are scouting major international and local artists to join the line-up.

With Queen and Adam Lambert already booked to play at the Sydney stadium for February 15 and not scheduled to play again until their Melbourne gig on February 19, it would be no surprise they would stay for the bushfire fundraiser.

Queen and Adam Lambert could be playing bushfire benefit. Picture: Noam Galai

Aussie hip-hop stars Hilltop Hoods are also tipped to perform at the concert, which promoters expect will run like a festival from 3pm to 10pm.

"This is a major musical event which will see globally-renowned artists from Australia and around the world come together to perform and show solidarity with people whose lives have been disrupted by the bushfires," the announcement stated.

TEG Dainty will also be touring Michael Buble in Australia at that time but as he is already scheduled to perform in Melbourne that night, they may have to set up a live cross to the venue.

They will announce the line-up as artists confirm their availability for the concert which follows such phenomenal events as WaveAid for the tsunami victims in 2005 and Sound Relief for those affected by the Victorian bushfires and Queensland floods in 2009.

The original Wiggles are getting back together for a benefit. Picture: Matt King/Getty Images.

Musicians and sports people have rallied to support the Australian bushfire victims and volunteers with many quickly joining forces to organise benefits.

Chartslayer Tones and I joined the parade of musicians announcing shows, with the Dance Monkey superstar booking 170 Russell in Melbourne for a show with Adrian Eagle on January 28.

Tickets will go on sale on Wednesday from 10am via Moshtix.

Popular indie pop sensation Julia Jacklin has also enlisted a bunch of her mates for the Music That Matters bushfire benefit at Melbourne's Gasometer Hotel on January 14.

Tickets to the show which will also feature GL, Good Morning, Romy Vager (RVG), Loose Tooth, Jade Imagine, Elizabeth and more are now on sale via Moshtix.

The original Wiggles - Greg, Anthony, Murray, and Jeff - are reuniting for their first show together since 2012 to raise funds for Australian Red Cross and WIRES at the Castle Hill RSL in Sydney on January 18.

Regurgitator has partnered with Custard, Dan Sultan, The Neptune Power Federation, Polish Club and Art vs. Science for the Sydney Festival Bushfire Appeal show at the Metro Theatre in Sydney on Saturday.

Party-starters Regurgitator will play Sydney Festival benefit. Picture: Supplied.

"Sydney Festival is part of our community and we have been heartened by the response of artists involved in this year's Festival to show support to all those involved in keeping our community safe and giving people hope," festival director Wesley Enoch said.

"We know climate change is real. We're living it and our communities are living it and artists can help make a difference. Putting on this concert is our small way of helping raise much needed funds for those suffering the effects of this unprecedented fire season."

Enoch said there would be other opportunities for festival goers to donate to the relief effort during its major events including Symphony Under the Stars at The Crescent, Parramatta Park and Dodecalis Luminarium at Darling Harbour.

Courtney Barnett is playing two benefit shows in Melbourne. Picture: Supplied.

The City Loves Country concert was originally booked to run at the Factory Theatre on Saturday but sold out in just over an hour.

It has now been upgraded to the Enmore Theatre and unites hip hop artists including Thundamentals, Horrorshow, Hermitude, Joyride and more for a concert for the Fire Relief Fund for First Nations Communities.

While tickets are sold out to the Make It Rain concerts this week in Byron Bay featuring Bernard Fanning, Tex Perkins, Wolfmother and more, you can still bid in the auction for celebrity-studded experiences including a personal training session with Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky, going for a surf with Mick Fanning and Joel Parkinson or playing tennis with Pat Rafter.

Other benefits include the sold-out concerts at Melbourne's Corner Hotel featuring Courtney Barnett and Camp Cope.