Queen to step down in 2021, expert claims

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (left) with other members of the Royal family. Picture: Ben Stansall/WPA/Getty Images

The Queen will step down next year and pass the reins to Prince Charles, a royal expert has claimed.

Appearing on True Royalty TV's The Royal Beat, royal expert Robert Jobson claims Her Majesty will retire from royal life in 2021.

The biographer asserted: "I still firmly believe when the Queen becomes 95, that she will step down".

Newsweek's royal reporter Jack Royston added: "I think she won't want to.

"But realistically she will get to a point where she has handed over everything to Charles and then how do you look your son in the eye and tell him he is not going to be King?"

Mr Jobson has previously told the Daily Mail: "I understand the Queen has given the matter considerable thought and believes that, if she is still alive at 95, she will seriously consider passing the reign to Charles.

"Her Majesty is mindful of her age and wants to make sure when the time comes, the transition of the Crown is seamless."

Queen Elizabeth II records her annual Christmas broadcast in Windsor Castle, Berkshire, England. Picture: Steve Parsons/WPA/Getty Images

What's more, Mr Jobson also claimed Princess Diana thought she was "more powerful than the Queen" before her 1995 Panorama interview.

He said: "That period between (Charles and Diana's) separation announcement, (Diana) actually was on the ascendancy of getting everything she wanted.

"But she did this (Panorama) and I think she thought she was more powerful than the Queen. The Queen thought enough was enough and the shutters came down."

During the program, Robert also accused Prince Harry of "barefaced hypocrisy" after the Duke's comments earlier this week about his own "unconscious bias."

This article originally appeared in The Sun and was reproduced with permission.