Queensland bursts NZ travel bubble

Queensland’s Chief Health Officer has announced that the state’s borders will be shut off to New Zealand from 6pm.

Travellers entering Queensland from New Zealand from 6pm tonight will have to complete 14 days of quarantine after a new outbreak of COVID-19 in Auckland.

Following increased community transmission of the COVID-19 virus across the Tasman, Queensland's Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young has removed New Zealand as a "safe travel country".

Dr Young's decision comes after the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee, made up of the nation's chief health officers, received advice that the "level of risk in New Zealand had increased".

So-called "green flights" coming into Queensland from New Zealand - allowing travellers to avoid quarantine - will changed to "red" from 6pm.

"This is what needs to be done to protect the health of all Queenslanders," Dr Young said.

"Unfortunately, over the past few days New Zealand has been recording some new positive cases, which is why we are closing the border from 6pm.

"Anyone who is permitted to travel to Queensland from New Zealand will be required to quarantine on arrival.

"Acting with an abundance of caution has kept Queenslanders safe and that's exactly the path we will continue to take."

Dr Young has also asked all travellers who have been in New Zealand since February 21 to come forward for testing and to isolate until they receive their results.

They are also asking anyone who has entered Queensland from New Zealand since February 6 to also get tested if they have not already done so.

"New Zealand is working very hard to contain this community transmission, but they are still in a critical stage of their response so we need to keep watching closely," she said.

"Things can change really quickly with this virus - we've seen that in other countries around the world, which is why I am asking Queenslanders to reconsider their need to travel to New Zealand."

Queensland has recorded no new cases of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in the past 24 hours.

