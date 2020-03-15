Queensland coronavirus cases jump to 61

The state has had its biggest single-day jump in coronavirus cases

QUEENSLAND has had its biggest single-day jump in coronavirus cases taking the number of people detected with the COVID-19 to 61.

State Health Minister Steven Miles said health officials were doing their best to trace the movements of each person who has contracted the virus.

"We have just had the largest number of single cases in any one day with 15 cases confirmed in the last 24 hour period," Mr Miles said.

Queensland’s Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young. Picture: Steve Pohlner

An eight-year-old girl, a 63-year-old man and a 55-year-old man are being managed by the Gold Coast Public Health Unit, while a 71-year-old woman and 74-year-old man are being treated by the Brisbane Metro North Public Health Unit.

Other cases include a 22-year-old woman who is being managed by the West Moreton Public Health Unit and a 69-year-old man being managed by New Zealand authorities after being confirmed with the virus in the Townsville Public Health Unit.

A 40-year-old woman and a 23-year-old woman are being managed by the Brisbane South Public Health Unit.

Other cases include a 20-year-old woman and a 25-year-old woman in Brisbane, as well as a 59-year-old man. On the Gold Coast there was also a 67-year-old woman, a 40-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman.

Queensland Health said all cases were stable and remain isolated in appropriate accommodation to prevent the spread of the virus.

The state's total includes three passengers from the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship.

Queensland's chief health officer warned that now may not be the time for children to visit nana and pop.

Dr Jeanette Young said measures announced by Prime Minister Scott Morrison that included people having to self-quarantine upon arrival from overseas would also help slow down the spread of the virus.

"The aim is to contain it as much as possible where we can so we can protect the most vulnerable," she said.

"The vast majority of people will have a mild disease.

"I implore people if you have parents or who have parents or grandparents in the that older age group think about how you can help them. Maybe it's not the time for your young kids to see their grandparents."