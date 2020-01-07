Queensland Cricket bring the Heat to Cherbourg

QUEENSLAND Cricket and The Brisbane Heat have teamed up to put on a holiday skills clinic for the kids at the Cherbourg sports complex this week.

The kids were able to participate in various drills and games, learning basic skills, before getting a chance to have a hit in a game of cricket.

Cherbourg Aboriginal Shire Council sports co-ordinator and organiser Bridget Waller said the kids were really excited to have the opportunity to get out and play some sport on their holidays, while also learning some new skills.

“They’re always excited when new faces come out and new people, just to change it up a bit and keep it fresh for them,” Waller said.

Queensland Cricket manager for Wide Bay Nick Roberts said the group came out to the Cherbourg community most holidays to run similar skills programs.

“About three or four years now we’ve been rolling out our deadly cricket program, which we get some funding for from our government there, just to get some cricket happening in our indigenous communities,” he said.

“So, each year we come and spend about a week out here working with the local community, and schools and organisations like this and the PCYC just to get the kids active and playing a sport.”

Cherbourg locals making the most of the Brisbane Heat cricket clinic (Photo: Tristan Evert)

Roberts, who is based in Hervey Bay, said the trip out to the South Burnett was always worthwhile when witnessing the kids’ enjoyment while playing the game.

“Every time we get to come out here it’s awesome to see the smiles on the kids’ faces when we come out and play cricket,” he said.

“You know, hopefully we can inspire some of the kids to go on and play club cricket somewhere.”

“They’re really talented kids out here, some of their playing skills before were unbelievable.”

Brisbane Heat participation officer for Wide Bay Chris Walker agreed that the clinic was something of an event for the Cherbourg kids.

“I hope it means a lot to them because I know they don’t get a lot like this, so hopefully us coming out and doing our little bit is really beneficial for the kids and they get lots of fun out of it and have a good time.”