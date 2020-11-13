Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Offbeat

Queensland Rail’s Origin meme war goes off track

by Thomas Morgan
13th Nov 2020 3:04 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Queensland Rail fired the first shot, but Sydney Trains has had the last laugh after a meme war erupted between interstate train companies this week over, of all things, State of Origin.

The Maroons-supporting train company sent out an alert to its Facebook followers before Game Two on Wednesday, telling southerners their service would be cancelled due to water over the tracks.

"Trains in NSW are set to be cancelled tonight due to flooding from all the NSW supporter's tears," QR posted on its page.

Following New South Wales' decisive victory later that evening, rival company Sydney Trains weren't going to pass up an opportunity to rub it in.

letterspromo

 

Queensland Rail kicked off proceedings with a tongue-in-cheek
Queensland Rail kicked off proceedings with a tongue-in-cheek "service update." Picture: Facebook.

"Hey Queensland Rail - you can report your missing #StateOfOrigin team by visiting (Sydney Trains Lost Property)," the operator posted.

Let's hope no one at QR was paid overtime to do the company's social media that day.

Originally published as Queensland Rail's Origin meme war goes off track

Sydney Trains returned serve after Game Two's unfortunate result. Picture: Facebook.
Sydney Trains returned serve after Game Two's unfortunate result. Picture: Facebook.

More Stories

memes queensland rail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New school captain named 2020 Cherbourg Youth of the Year

        Premium Content New school captain named 2020 Cherbourg Youth of the Year

        Community Pharrell Chapman is leading the way for his community, recently appointed as Murgon school captain and Cherbourg Youth Community member of the Year.

        South Burnett schools come together to celebrate NAIDOC week

        Premium Content South Burnett schools come together to celebrate NAIDOC week

        Education Two small South Burnett schools joined forces for an afternoon of NAIDOC week...

        BRIGHT FUTURES: New Murgon leaders have big plans for 2021

        Premium Content BRIGHT FUTURES: New Murgon leaders have big plans for 2021

        Education Introducing Murgon State High School’s 2021 leadership team.

        Billionaires and rich families: Who owns Queensland’s farms

        Premium Content Billionaires and rich families: Who owns Queensland’s farms

        Rural 10 largest landowners occupy same size as New Zealand