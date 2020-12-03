Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Parliament
Parliament
Health

Queensland reacts to NSW COVID case

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
3rd Dec 2020 11:28 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

There will be no changes to restrictions in Queensland in light of the new COVID-19 case in Sydney, Health Minister Yvette D'Ath said.

The new case is the state's first community transmission case in 26 days.

The test results for the immediate family members have come back negative and they are in quarantine.

Ms D'Ath urged everyone to keep up good hygiene and practice social distancing.

letterspromo

It comes as Queensland recorded one new case overnight which was acquired overseas and detected in hotel quarantine.

In the past 24 hours, 3,778 tests were conducted.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said Queensland's health officials were working closely with Sydney authorities in the wake of the new case.

Meanwhile the government's Good to Go campaign, which was predicted to generate nine million visitor nights and around $1 billion, has secured 11 million nights and generated $1.5 billion for local businesses.

Ms Palaszczuk said it had been one of the most successful campaigns in the state's history.

 

 

 

Originally published as Queensland reacts to NSW COVID case

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 editor picks health lockdown

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Peanut empire faces massive fines over alleged price fixing

        Premium Content Peanut empire faces massive fines over alleged price fixing

        News A fourth-generation family of peanut farmers in Kingaroy and one of their former top executives are now in the crosshairs of the competition regulator.

        ‘Need to do more’: MP on new Burnett mental health facility

        Premium Content ‘Need to do more’: MP on new Burnett mental health facility

        News FEDERAL Wide Bay MP reveals work has started for a potential facility to deal with...

        SUICIDE EPICENTRE: Data reveals Burnett‘s dark problem

        Premium Content SUICIDE EPICENTRE: Data reveals Burnett‘s dark problem

        News AFTER 16 months, a South Burnett family is still searching for answers after losing...

        AWARDS: St Mary’s students excel despite turbulent year

        Premium Content AWARDS: St Mary’s students excel despite turbulent year

        News DESPITE 2020 being a tough year for schools, St Mary’s Catholic College students...