Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Health

Victoria records 394 cases and 17 deaths

by Staff writers
9th Aug 2020 11:17 AM | Updated: 12:04 PM

 

Victorian premier Daniel Andrews revealed the state has recorded 394 cases of coronavirus and 17 deaths in the past 24 hours.

The premier fronted the media on Sunday morning to update case numbers and said the deaths included two men in their 50s, four in their 70s, and four women and two men in their 80s, and two men and three women in their 90s.

Andrews said 174 virus cases were not connected to any known outbreaks. He added 994 of the active cases were health care workers.

Queensland has recorded no new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the Premier has revealed on Sunday morning.

"Well done Queensland. Thank you!" Annastacia Palasczcuk tweeted when releasing the news on Twitter.

"Let's keep it up and don't forget: wash your hands, stay home if you're sick and maintain social distancing."

The state has 11 active cases while 1071 patients have recovered.

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Inside troubled job training courses

        Premium Content Inside troubled job training courses

        Politics With the State Government yet to crack down on training courses using job ads to lure in jobseekers, The Sunday Mail has tested the system.

        New 24-hour hotline supporting Indigenous men around Aus

        Premium Content New 24-hour hotline supporting Indigenous men around Aus

        News Out of the coronavirus pandemic a new 24-hour hotline has been created to support...

        BREAKING: Car stuck on Burnett bridge lifted to safety

        Premium Content BREAKING: Car stuck on Burnett bridge lifted to safety

        Breaking Emergency crews are currently on scene at a single vehicle crash in the Burnett.

        Man arrested after trying to buy coffin at Maryborough pub

        Premium Content Man arrested after trying to buy coffin at Maryborough pub

        Crime THE Heritage City man was arrested for swinging a fluoro light tube around while...