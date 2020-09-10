Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Queensland records no new virus cases

by Jack McKay
10th Sep 2020 10:04 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

There have been no further cases of coronavirus in Queensland overnight as the state recorded a new milestone.

It comes just a day after a shock increase saw eight cases linked to a number of clusters in the southeast.


Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said there had been more than 10,000 tests in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests since the pandemic began to 1 million.

It means there are now 27 active cases in Queensland.

Health Minister Steven Miles said it took about six months to reach half a million tests, but only an additional six weeks to reach the one million mark.

 

 


Originally published as Queensland records no new virus cases

More Stories

coronavirus coronavirusqld editors picks virus cases

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LOCAL NEWS: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content LOCAL NEWS: Read it all for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News LOCAL news matters more than ever, that’s why we’re keen to ensure no one is left in the dark. CHECK OUT THE GREAT DEAL

        BREAKING: Paramedics rush to multi-vehicle CBD crash

        Premium Content BREAKING: Paramedics rush to multi-vehicle CBD crash

        Breaking EMERGENCY crews have treated two patients at a multi-vehicle crash in Kingaroy.

        NAMED: The 49 people facing Nanango Court today

        Premium Content NAMED: The 49 people facing Nanango Court today

        Crime HERE is a list of everyone facing Nanango Magistrates Court today.

        The 300: Qld's worst DV offenders in police sights

        Premium Content The 300: Qld's worst DV offenders in police sights

        News Police check up on Qld’s 300 worst DV offenders