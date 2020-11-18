Queensland take silver at Stihl Timbersports Championships

BLACKBUTT’s Mitch Argent helped team Queensland to a second-place finish at the 2020 Stihl Timbersports Virtual Australian Championships last Sunday.

Argent finished competition two spots away from a podium finish in 5th spot, with fellow Queenslander Jamie Head finishing in 4th and Brodie Dingle in 6th.

The Hotsaw category was once again the downfall for Argent who said it was definitely different this year competing alone.

Mitch Argent smashing his way through the standing block. Photo/Contributed

“I had a pretty good day until those last couple of events, obviously the Hotsaw was a bit of a let down again,” Argent said.

“Definitely the chopping, I cut a pretty good standing block, I didn’t do much wrong, everything went to plan there.

“It was definitely different, COVID sort of stuffed us up a bit. No crowd chopping by yourself is hard to get used to and very different.



With the competition held virtually at four locations across the country due to continued border closures and restrictions, the team only found out where they placed while watching the as-live airing on Facebook with the rest of the world Sunday evening, with a record 600,000 viewers.

The Victorian athletes won Gold in the State Battle (156 points), edging out Team Queensland (124 points), followed by Team Tasmania (98 points) and Team New South Wales (84 points).

Each team consisted of three athletes who all completed 6 wood chopping and sawing disciplines, points awarded individually for each discipline based on times; twelve points for 1st place, down to one point for last, points then totalled by state.

Mitch Argent in action at the 2020 Stihl Timbersports Virtual Australian Championships. Photo/Contributed

Queensland team captain Jamie Head said it was always going to be tough to beat Victoria with 3 of the country’s top 4 athletes for the past few years in their team, but to take 2nd spot from New South Wales and Tassie is a great achievement.

“Mitch and Brodie chopped pretty well across the board, I thought I’d let the team down in the underhand & standing block but did my bit in the Stocksaw and Hotsaw placing 1st & 2nd which was nice,” Head said.