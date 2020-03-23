Menu
Queenslanders told ‘stay in your suburb’

by Alex Turner-Cohen
23rd Mar 2020 9:57 AM

 

In a press conference this morning, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said to "stay in your state, stay in your suburb" as the coronavirus pandemic continues to sweep through the state.

Ms Palaszczuk will enforce the national closure of bars, pubs, clubs, casinos, indoor sports venues and religious venues to control coronavirus.

Schools will remain open.

"We are cracking down on large gatherings. The smaller the group the better," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"We are cracking down on where people congregate in large areas as adults such as pubs, clubs, gyms, cinemas, casinos, nightclubs."

 

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk speaks to the media during a press conference. Picture: Jono Searle/AAP
However, she also said "The council elections and the two by-elections are going ahead."

"A lot of people have already voted. We have stretched out those pre-polling times and we have extended it.

"So it is absolutely important that when you go to cast your vote that you actually keep that social distance.

Queen street mall is looking quiet in Brisbane CBD. Picture: John Gass/AAP
"The Electoral Commissioner, I'm advised, has sent out that information very clearly to all of the polling booths as well and if everyone follows that practice and procedure there is no issue."

Ms Palaszczuk said there was "light at the end of the tunnel", but only if everyone followed orders to stay 1.5 metres away from others, and the government's social closure orders.

She has defended the national decision to keep schools open, in the face of rising anger among teachers who've said they feel abandoned and endangered by the policy.

She acknowledged that people's lives were being turned upside down as a result of the lockdown.

