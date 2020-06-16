Queenslanders urged to help fast-track euthanasia laws

A RAFT of Labor MPs have asked Queenslanders to sign a petition that calls for euthanasia laws to be brought before parliament during this term of government.

Jackie Trad, Shane King and Peter Russo have shared a moving video to Facebook of the ETU's former state secretary Peter Simpson, who's battling cancer and has backed laws, asking Queenslanders to sign an online petition.

"We urge politicians of all sides to support our campaign to bring the Voluntary Assisted Dying legislation before Queensland parliament with urgency with a view to MPs voting on the proposed legislation before this term of parliament concludes," the petition says.

A raft of other Labor MPs have shared the video of Mr Simpson.

It comes after Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk last month asked the QLRC to draft legislation by next March for the Government's consideration.

Ms Trad said she supported voluntary assisted dying.

"The Palaszczuk Government has referred this to the Law Reform Commission, who did a thorough and exemplary job with drafting the Termination of Pregnancy Bill," she wrote on Facebook.

"This process is important and I support it but, for the sake of Simmo and so many other Queenslanders out there, let's get on with it."

The parliamentary committee tasked with considering end-of-life issues recommended the Government introduce legislation earlier this year.

The ETU in Queensland, which posted the video of Mr Simpson earlier this month, has launched a campaign urging the Government to bring legislation before parliament before this year's election.