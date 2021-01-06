Queensland’s 10 worst intersections exposed

Queensland's worst intersections can today be revealed, with the RACQ calling on the State and Federal governments to boost funding and save lives.

Data from Transport and Main Roads shows at least nine serious injuries at Kedron Park Road and Lutwyche Road at Kedron have resulted in 16 serious casualties since January 1, 2017.

At least 18 serious injuries occurred at Paradise Island/Clifford Street and Remembrance Drive at Surfers Paradise during eight crashes.

And 11 serious injuries were caused by the intersection of Deeragun Road and Geaney Lane at Deegan, as a result of nine crashes.

Kedron Park Road / Lutwyche Road Intersection. (AAP Image/Josh Woning)



RACQ spokeswoman Lauren Ritchie said the worst intersection, at Kedron, punished drivers who didn't pay enough attention to the lights, while at Surfers Paradise, drivers who failed to give way caused carnage.

"Many of the intersections named on the list are regularly congested and difficult for drivers to negotiate," she said.

"At the top of the list we have a large and complex intersection at Kedron, which catches out drivers who don't pay enough attention to the traffic signals.

"It's a similar story at the Surfer's Paradise intersection, with the most common crash caused by drivers not giving way to oncoming vehicles correctly when turning right on a green light."

Also of note in RACQ's top ten list was the Currumburra Road and Southport-Nerang Road intersection at Southport.

The intersection of Deeragan Road and Geaney Lane which has been identified as a Townsville black spot. PICTURE: Matt Taylor.



In under three years, the area has seen eight serious crashes resulting in at least nine serious injuries.

While the intersection at Deeragun was awarded "Black Spot Program" funding by the Federal Government last year, other areas in-need have not been so fortunate, Ms Ritchie said.

She said more needed to be done at a government level.



"The Deeragun intersection was awarded funding under the Federal Government's Black Spot program last year and work has been completed. So we should now see less serious crashes at this location," Ms Ritchie said.

"We need all levels of government to commit to road and intersection upgrades that relieve congestion and reduce crashes, and to provide alternative corridors."

A multi-vehicle crash on the corner of Southport Nerang Road and Currumburra Rd Ashmore.



In a statement, an Infrastructure Department spokeswoman said Queensland had seen $166.5 million for 440 projects invested across the state under the program since 2013-14.

This was spent on intersection upgrades, traffic signals and roundabouts at dangerous locations to reduce the risk of crashes, the spokeswoman said.

"This includes the $25.3 million for 51 projects, 30 of them critical intersection upgrades, across Queensland announced earlier this year under the Program's 2020-21 funding round," she said.

"The Government is also delivering the recently announced $2 billion Road Safety Program, which includes a notional $522 million for Queensland, to fund life-saving works on rural and regional roads, as well as protecting vulnerable road users in urban areas."

File: A two-vehicle accident on Beenleigh-Beaudesert Road, near Mundoolun Road.



