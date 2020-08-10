The queue for Ekka takeaway treats was up to 30 minutes.

Ekka fans have turned out in droves to get a taste of the famous Royal Queensland Show, with the now-takeaway dagwood dogs and strawberry sundaes a crowd-pleaser.

The Iconic Royal Queensland Show was cancelled and moved online because of the COVID-19 pandemic but Ekka enthusiasts can still get the crowd-favourite treats, dagwood dogs and strawberry sundaes, via drive-through stalls at the Brisbane showgrounds.

Since opening at 11am on Friday, more than 4600 strawberry sundaes and more than 3100 dagwood dogs have been sold.

Elliot Stokes, 7, and sister Margaret, 5, in the Ekka drive-through at Bowen Hills. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

Crowds flocked to the showgrounds on Sunday, with the drive-through wait clocking up to 30 minutes.

Mother of two Renae Stokes said her children described the outing to the showgrounds drive-through "as the best day of their life".

"We took them to the Ekka last year and we were just keen to give them a bit of excitement, some of that experience of the Ekka," she said.

Ekka drive-through crowd at Bowen Hills. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

Elliot, 7, and Margaret, 5, said they were "so excited" they could still get their favourite treats.

"We got dagwood dogs last year and they were good, so I wanted to get them this year," Elliot said.

RNA chief executive Brendan Christou said the drive-through so far had exceeded expectations in popularity, and had been overwhelmed by the support.

"When we announced the cancellation of the Ekka, across social media our strawberry sundaes were what people wanted," he said.

"The sundaes have been around since the 1950s and are so iconic that it was important to ensure people could still enjoy one and get a taste of the Show."

Originally published as Queues for drive-through Ekka favourites