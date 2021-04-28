Quirky recipe sends contestant packing

Let the carb loading begin!

Superstars Week continues on MasterChef with the Italian legend Massimo Bottura, who delivers an elimination challenge inspired by one of our favourite comfort foods - mac 'n' cheese.

Superstars week continues on MasterChef. Picture: supplied

To start the challenge, the world's best chef shares some culinary wisdom with us, which is basically, add more cheese, any cheese you have.

He combines packet pasta with some old cheese from the fridge and everyone just loses their minds.

Packet pasta with old cheese from the fridge sends the viewers wild.

"It's unreal watching Massimo today. He's an absolute weapon. What he whips out is just epic," says Brent.

Imagine getting that kind of feedback for combining macaroni and cheese.

Massimo announces that today will be a make-your-own mac 'n' cheese challenge and the judges cheer.

Meanwhile, the whole of Australia goes to the fridge to see what leftover cheeses we have in there, only to discover there's none.

Imagine just randomly having pecorino cheese in the fridge for a mac-and-cheese... I'm lucky if I can find a Kraft slice in there #MasterChefAU — Suzy Wrong (@SuzyWrong) April 27, 2021

So, basically, tonight we're going to see all the shameless things that people put in their mac 'n' cheese at home - and we're not going to lie, it gets a little weird.

Pete says he needs to take a risk in this challenge but goes one step too far by adding a strawberry balsamic glaze to his dish.

It's pretty hard to ruin mac 'n' cheese but he's definitely trying his best.

The Mac and Cheese Board from last night’s MasterChef.

Meanwhile, Katrina adds blackberry jam to her dish, and when did fruity mac 'n' cheese become a thing?

Aaron decides to serve Jock's own recipe for triple hog mac 'n' cheese right back at him, which feels like cheating to be fair. And for that matter, so does serving it with beers.

Why are you bringing beers with your dish, mate?! We all know what beer tastes like #MasterChefAU — Maya (@tweetmayatweet) April 27, 2021

RELATED: 7 mac 'n' cheese makeovers better than the original

The judges name the four least impressive dishes, which are Dan, Pete, Katrina and Tom, and they go through to round two. What we learn from this is, never, ever, add berries to mac n cheese (although, most of us knew this already).

This time around, it's a bread challenge. Two people decide to make bread and butter pudding so they can reuse the crème Anglaise recipe from Nigella night (we see what you're doing there).

If you Don’t make a cob loaf dip you can go home #MasterChefAU — pissed off pulpo 🐙 (@ChicharronaDos) April 27, 2021

Dan decides to make bread noodles. "I love noodles and I never thought you could make them out of bread," he says. It turns out, you can't. Dan is stuck with a clumpy dough, which he turns into "bread balls" and we can't even watch.

But he's not the only one that somehow manages to stuff up bread. It turns out Katrina doesn't have enough bread in her bread and butter pudding - a fatal error, really - and she's toast.

MasterChef contestant Katrina Dunnett was sent home. Picture: Channel 10.

Tune in to tonight when Michelin-starred chef Clare Smyth joins the MasterChef kitchen.

Erina Starkey is restaurant and news editor for delicious.com.au and will be recapping all the action from the MasterChef kitchen

Originally published as Quirky recipe sends contestant packing