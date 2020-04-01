Race club to reschedule major races

Kilcoy Race Club president Con Searle, Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann and Kilcoy Race Club vice-president Ian McCauley have been forced to reschedule two of the club’s major races.

KILCOY Race Club officials have today announced the Diggers Cup race day scheduled for April 18, and the Kilcoy Cup race day set for June 13 have been postponed.

The club will look to reschedule both events at a later date when racing restarts.

Kilcoy Race Club president Con Searl said they were following directive from Racing Queensland.

“This follows a directive issued by Racing Queensland to race clubs throughout Queensland,” Searl said.

“In an effort to curb the spread of the virus, RQ has decided to limit racing to 15 race clubs in Queensland until further notice.

“Despite closures, the Kilcoy racetrack and surrounds will be maintained in pristine condition in readiness for future racing.”

Searl said the club was still unsure how long it would be until the events were rescheduled, due to the constantly changing coronavirus situation.

“At this present time we are unsure of a timeframe, however we can’t reopen until the virus has been eliminated and clearance given,” Searl said.

“We will transfer our two major feature races, Kilcoy Diggers race day and Kilcoy Cup race day to future dates when racing reopens.

“When that time comes, racing at Kilcoy will be bigger and better than ever.”

The Kilcoy Race Club recently finished a close to a $1 million dollar upgrade that has put the club up there with some of the best in Queensland.