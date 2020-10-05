Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Politics

Race for regions wide open as one party bombs

by Steven Wardill
5th Oct 2020 3:35 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

PAULINE Hanson's support has dive bombed in regional Queensland since the 2017 election with One Nation unlikely to secure the balance of power in the next State Parliament.

Conducted exclusively for The Courier-Mail, the YouGov poll of more than 2000 Queenslanders has found the LNP has picked up the lion's share of One Nation's lost support.

The result could imperil One Nation's only seat of Mirani and help the LNP raise its vote in close contests like Whitsunday, Burdekin, Mundingburra and Thuringowa.

The extraordinary finding comes as the formal election campaign is due to start tomorrow when Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk visits Government House in Brisbane.


One of the largest weighted public opinion polls ever in Queensland, the results show a small swing to the LNP on a two-party preferred basis outside the southeast corner.

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington's team leads Labor 53 per cent to 47 per cent based on preference flows at recent Queensland elections.

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington in Townsville. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington in Townsville. Picture: Alix Sweeney

 

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk in Cairns. Picture: Brian Cassey
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk in Cairns. Picture: Brian Cassey

It comes after One Nation's primary support plummeted from 21 per cent at the 2017 election to 14 per cent.

Labor's primary vote has improved slightly from 30 per cent to 32 per cent while the LNP has risen from 31 per cent to 35 per cent.

The Greens have also improved to seven per cent while Katter's Australian Party was also on seven per cent.

Originally published as Race for regions wide open as one party bombs

More Stories

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Paramedics on scene at Tarong car crash

        Premium Content BREAKING: Paramedics on scene at Tarong car crash

        Breaking Paramedics are currently treating a person after they were involved in car crash.

        PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Sanewski finds wickets in A grade debut

        Premium Content PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Sanewski finds wickets in A grade debut

        Cricket For this weeks player of the week we caught up with Murgon cricketer Nick Sanewski...

        Community rallies together to support rugby league club

        Premium Content Community rallies together to support rugby league club

        Rugby League A South Burnett rugby league club is back on the front foot thanks to thousands of...

        BIOSECURITY BREACH: Infested cattle escape onto farmers land

        Premium Content BIOSECURITY BREACH: Infested cattle escape onto farmers land

        News A woman transporting tick-infested cattle along the Warrego Highway faced court...