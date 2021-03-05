Health Minister Yvette D'Ath is still waiting on a report about whether all eight people have been contact-traced amid concerns about a superspreader at a Brisbane hotel.

But she said it was a very small number of people and that authorities were checking whether they had remained in Queensland or travelled overseas.

Queensland recorded one new case of COVID-19 today which was detected in hotel quarantine.

The case is connected to the Ok Tedi mine in PNG.

There are now 21 active cases in Queensland, with more than 7500 tests conducted yesterday.

Ms D'Ath said authorities were hoping to get more details from the Commonwealth around the number of AstraZeneca vaccines that Queensland would receive.

Health Minister Yvette D’Ath. Picture: Annette Dew

She said the State Government had outlined how many they wanted from the recent shipment, and where they wanted them, with the rollout to begin over the next week or so.

Genome sequencing has not yet detected any more cases of the Russian strain and no one else has tested positive from the Qatar Airways flight.

Meanwhile Ms D'Ath said authorities were hoping to get six COVID-19 vaccines per vial but conceded this wasn't always possible.

"We are working on a minimum of five," she said.

"But depending on the type of syringe that we use, we have been able to use normal syringes and get six vaccines out of a vial.

"The particular syringes best to get that six - there is a global shortage of them."

Originally published as Race to track travellers linked to 'superspreader'