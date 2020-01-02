Races cancelled, but small town to ‘soldier ahead’

Anna Harrison and Kirsten Todd at the Bell Races in 2019.

THE small drought-hit community of Bell has been forced to cancel this Saturday’s Bell Races horse events due to the dry conditions.

The decision was made to cancel the racing as the dry track was too firm.

Bell Races secretary Amanda Burns said despite the races being cancelled by Racing Queensland, there was still a lot to look forward to.

“We’re working hard to make it the best day we can with having betting on the southern racing,” Ms Burns said.

“We’ve been stricken with a severe drought and lack of available water.

“We’re going to soldier on to do the best we can.”

The Bell Race Club has ­extended its live music ­program and focused on the racing atmosphere.

“It’s still going to be a ­fantastic event with bookies onsite to create that betting race day atmosphere we all know and love,” Ms Burns said.

“Fashions on the field will be the highlight of the day.

“We’re starting them much earlier and I suggest arriving at or before midday to register for your chance to be involved.

“We’ve got some great sponsorship and good prizes, with up to $500 per section for fashions on the field.”

Ms Burns said there would also be plenty of entertainment to enjoy.

“We’re going to have fully supervised jumping castles for the kids,” she said.

“The bar will of course be running.

“We have a lovely lady coming from Chinchilla to do chocolate frappés, a cheese vendor with gourmet platters, Gary’s pizzas, and our local lady will be here with food too.

“Ron Sellars is doing live music for us and this starts at 5.30pm.

“There will be dancing and music until midnight.”

Ms Burns said gates would open at 10am.

“Our little community is doing it tough but this won’t stop us from putting on a good show and soldiering ahead,” she said.