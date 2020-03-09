Raciest outfits at wild Aussie festival

Its US counterpart was cancelled over coronavirus fears, but that didn't stop Australian Ultra Music Festival goers from donning their skimpiest outfits over the weekend.

Fashion lovers descended on Sydney's Parramatta Park and Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, wearing some extremely risque designs.

This Sydney festival goer went for a neon co-ord set with a risque bra detail. Picture: Instagram /

From skin-tight biker shorts to see-through mesh dresses and crop tops featuring flesh-flashing cut-outs - it seems no daring fashion trend stayed at home. There was also an array of glitter make-up and guys who ditched their shirts.

One festival goer took her outfit to the next level, rocking a neon orange biker short and crop top combo - with a large cut out across her bust.

Another embraced a comeback trend, flared pants in a bold blue floral print with a matching bra top.

One party goer rocked this cut-out bra. Picture: Instagram

There were denim shorts aplenty as well, often worn with lacy bodysuits or tiny tops and bras, as revellers danced to the electronic music being performed by the likes of Eric Prydz, DJ Snake and Tigerlily.

One woman chose to wear a black PVC biker short one-piece that featured an underwire bra, while others chose to wear bikinis underneath a mesh dress.

Another rocked a tiny pair of black shorts that featured cut-outs across her thighs.

Several MAFS stars were spotted at the Melbourne event, including Elizabeth Sobinoff who rocked a skin-tight black jumpsuit with a plunging neckline.

Lizzie from MAFS was spotted at the event wearing a black skin-tight bodysuit. Picture: Instagram / Tamara Joy

The two Ultra Music Festival events in Australia went ahead despite the Miami one being cancelled at the last minute due to ongoing coronavirus fears in the US. Four cases of the COVID-19 virus had been confirmed in the state of Florida, though none were in the Miami area.

In Australia, there have been 81 confirmed cases of the coronavirus since the outbreak began 62 days go. Meanwhile the total number of global cases has risen to 109,611.

Models descended on Ultra Music Festival in Miami last year wearing duct-tape bikinis, with many questioning how they went to the bathroom in the barely-there designs.

Continue the conversation @RebekahScanlan | rebekah.scanlan@news.com.au

This Melbourne VIP attendee wore a white, sheer outfit. Picture: Instagram

Matchy, matchy – three friends wore the same bra and skirt combo in different colours. Picture: Instagram

This woman went for a PVC one-piece. Picture: Instagram /

This music lover chose a pair of shorts with racy cut-outs and teamed the outfit with neon trainers. Picture: Instagram