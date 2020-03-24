Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Make sure you're wiping down surfaces when fuelling up.
Make sure you're wiping down surfaces when fuelling up. Lee Constable
Health

RACQ offers tips on coronavirus safety at the bowser

Crystal Jones
by
24th Mar 2020 8:58 AM | Updated: 9:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE RACQ has responded to concerns around cleanliness at the bowser, urging drivers to be cautious and take the appropriate measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

RACQ spokeswoman Renee Smith said there were a few ways this could be done.

"We've had concerns from members and the general public around cleanliness at the service station, in particular it's about touching those pumps," she said.

"We encourage motorists to take wipes along with them, make sure you're wiping down that palm pad, also your hands afterwards.

"Morotists really need to take cleanliness into their own hands, take some wipes along with you, wipe down that pump before you're using it, wipe your hands again afterwards and it's also really important to make sure you are regularly wiping down your steering wheel and also those door handles."

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FESTIVAL ROLLED: Another iconic event cancelled

        premium_icon FESTIVAL ROLLED: Another iconic event cancelled

        News ‘We have a great community spirit out here and hope that will see us through these tough times.’

        Convicted drink-driver and hoon in court again

        premium_icon Convicted drink-driver and hoon in court again

        Crime ‘I may very well jail you’: Magistrate warns repeat offender.

        Scorpions skipper claims top runs for 2019/20 cricket season

        premium_icon Scorpions skipper claims top runs for 2019/20 cricket season

        Cricket Meet the South Burnett batsmen who averaged 51.20 runs per game in the South...

        OPINION: As the world shuts down, let’s open our hearts

        OPINION: As the world shuts down, let’s open our hearts

        Opinion How we can ensure the vulnerable are kept safe and fed during this confusing...

        • 24th Mar 2020 8:30 AM