RADIO: One station hits big in first radio survey since 2017

Hit Queensland's Breakfast with Cliffo and Gabi is the number one Breakfast Radio show in the South Burnett region.

For the first time since 2017, radio ratings have been released for the Kingaroy region, and they revealed one station as the big winner.

HIT98.1 South Burnett has dominated the results as the Number One Station Listened to Most, with growth across all weekday day-parts.

Hit Queensland’s Breakfast with Cliffo and Gabi was the number one Breakfast Most (P10+) with 27.2 per cent of active listeners, up 3.1 per cent from the previous survey.

The station was also:

#1 Station Listened to Most People 10+ with 26.1 per cent

#1 Station Listened to Most People 30 to 54 years with 30.1 per cent

#1 Station Listened to Most People 25 to 54 years with 31.4 per cent.

HIT98.1 was the #1 Drive Program for Most People P10+ with 33.4 per cent.

Rounding out the top three most listen to stations were ABC Southern Queensland and 4SB radio.

Radio ratings for the South Burnett region, 2021.

Nicholas Purdie, General Manager Toowoomba, Darling Downs and South Burnett said it was a “fantastic” result, reflecting increases across all key programs.

“We are really pleased with today’s ratings results and I am proud of Cliffo and Gabi with their new Breakfast show, Em Crawford in the Mornings and our team who work hard to create engaging content for our listeners,” Mr Purdie said.

Nicholas Purdie, General Manager Toowoomba, Darling Downs and South Burnett HIT 98.1

“It’s wonderful to see the national Carrie and Tommy show from 3pm to 6pm also increase listeners to lead that timeslot,” he said.

“To see increases in all listening periods is a wonderful result. A huge thank you to the community of Kingaroy for tuning in and supporting our station.”

Hit Network Assistant Content Director Abi Benaud said the stations’ “key focus” is local.

“With Kingaroy we worked with locals, supporting the build of the Big Peanut in Kingaroy. Collaborating with our listeners, and with the incredible effort from MJ through the mornings, we’ve never been more proud,” Ms Benaud said.

“The Hit team is delighted with today’s results, demonstrating local is key.”