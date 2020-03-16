Radiology golf day hits ninth year

GREAT DAY: Grant Green about to tee off at the South Burnett Radiology day of golf at the Kingaroy Golf Club. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

IT WAS another huge turnout for the ninth annual South Burnett Radiology Day of Golf with more than 85 competitors teeing off at the Kingaroy Golf Club on Sunday.

The event leads into the Peanut Harvest Week of Golf and attracts golfers from all over, with visitors travelling from as far as Wollongong and Redcliffe.

Scott McLennan with his daughter and men's overall winner Ray Murray. (Picture: Veronnica Harris)

South Burnett Radiology owner Scott McLennan said it was a very enjoyable day and a reunion for a lot of people.

“The Radiology Day of Golf is my way of giving back to an amazing little country golf club that provides a lot of pleasure and social interaction for the people of the South Burnett,” McLennan said.

“The club is run by an amazing team of volunteers, so it’s really just my way of giving back with a few prizes.

“A lot of the members support my practice so it’s a way of saying thank you for the support.”

The overall ladies winner Jean Burey-Porter said the course always looked amazing at this time of year.

“It was a really great day and the course is playing really well,” Burey-Porter said.

“I have been playing in the Radiology Day since it started and there is a great community of golfers in the South Burnett.

“Unfortunately I will be unable to play in the Peanut Harvest Week of Golf, however we have a really big ladies event in April that I am looking forward to.”

Scott McLennan with the ladies overall winner and ladies club captain Jean Burey-Porter. (Picture: Veronnica Harris)

Thanks to the hard work of the volunteers and the recent rainfall the course is the best it’s been in a long time, according to McLennan.

“This time of year the course always looks amazing and the volunteers put so much hard work into it,” McLennan said.

“With the temperature starting to cool off in the afternoon it’s just a great time of year to play golf.

“I would really just like to thank all of the volunteers that put so much hard work into the club and the course.”

The Peanut Harvest Week of Golf will run from March 16–21 at the Kingaroy Golf Club.

Results:

Men

Overall winner: Ray Murray 37 points

A Grade Winner: Col Harch 37 points

B Grade Winner: Andrew Nichol 36 points

Ladies

Winner: Jean Burey-Porter 35 points

Runner up: Venessa Hansen 35 points