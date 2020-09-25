Menu
A Nanango man has been put on probation after police found him in possession of an illegal fire arm and dangerous drugs. (Picture: File)
Crime

Nanango man caught with drugs, firearm, knuckle duster

Tristan Evert
25th Sep 2020 12:00 PM
WHEN police arrived at a Nanango man Danny James Wratten's property they discovered multiple cannabis plants, an illegal firearm, ammunition and a knuckle duster.

Wratten appeared in Nanango Magistrates Court on September 25 to face seven charges including possessing dangerous drugs, possessing drug utensils, producing dangerous drugs, unlawfully possessing weapons and possessing explosives without required authority.

The court heard on July 17, 2020 police executed a search warrant and found Wratten growing three cannabis plants and drying another five.

Police also found a water pipe, cone piece, illegal rifle, ammunition, knuckle dusters and a laser pointer.

Wratten's defence lawyer Jay Rose said her client was willing to do probation but opposed community service due to a previous injury.

"My friend is 53 and has a neck injury that has stopped him from working for the past six years," Ms Rose said.

"The gun and ammunition are the most serious offence, he instructs he purchased the knuckle dusters and laser pointer online and had the gun because of trouble around his property with wild dogs and snakes.

"He can't do community service because of his injury and therefore I would suggest probation."

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair said the unlicensed weapons were the most troublesome.

"I take into account your early guilty plea and the fact you were convicted of producing small amounts of cannabis, which were for personal use," Magistrate Sinclair said.

Wratten pleaded guilty to all charges and was put on a nine month probation order, ordered to forfeit all seized items and convictions were recorded.

South Burnett

