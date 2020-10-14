RAIDS: Kingaroy man busted with 1197 grams of cannabis

Kale Camfferman was orded to forfiet all sized items and enter into a 12 month probation order. Source: Facebook.

A 21-YEAR-old Kingaroy man who was busted with over a kilogram of cannabis was placed on probation after the court accepted it was for personal use, despite having cash which he admitted was proceeds from selling the drugs.

Kale Lyndon Camfferman pleaded guilty to one count of possessing dangerous drugs and one count of possessing property suspected of being the proceeds of an offence under the drugs misuse act at Kingaroy Magistrates Court.

The court heard on July 16, 2020 police executed a search warrant at a Haly Street address, finding Camfferman in possession of five bags of cannabis, totalling 1197 grams, as well as $480 cash.

Police prosecutor Senior Sergeant Pepe Gangemi said while police did find $480, he was not alleging commerciality.

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair said although it may seem strange, under the drugs misuse act if a person possesses a large amount of a drug for personal use and sells a small amount it can be deemed personal.

“I can deal with these charges if I deem the possession to be for personal use,” he said.

Camfferman was represented by Tom Carr from KF Solicitors.

Mr Carr said his ultimate submission would be a 12 month probation.

“Age has a big role to play, my client is 21-years-old and in your early 20s people are more susceptible to peer pressure and are generally less inclined to make good decisions,” he said.

“Given his age the court should focus on rehabilitation, he still has his whole working life ahead of him so the court could use this intervention to redirect him to become a contributing member of society.

‘My client didn’t source the drugs, they were given to him for free because the drugs were wet and mouldy and have no street value.

“He accepts it was a bad decision and since being charged has shown he has the capacity to engage with counselling sessions, which shows he is taking this charge seriously.”

Magistrate Sinclair told the defendant he had put himself in very difficult territory as people who possess this much drugs for commercial use can expect jail time.

“I take into account you have no record, a good work history and have gone to counselling sessions,” he said.

“Someone who's well known to you who holds a responsible position speaks very highly of you as a worker and a person with a strong ethic who is happy to have his children associated with you.

“There is no allegation of commerciality at all in relation to this matter and the forfeiture of the items has some pecuniary sting to the tail.”

Camfferman was ordered to forfeit all seized items and released on probation for the period of 12 months.

No convictions were recorded.