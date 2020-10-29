RAIDS: Police bust Burnett bikies with firearms, drugs

Items seized by officers from Taskforce Maxima, with the assistance of the Kingaroy CIB, who executed multiple search warrants at residences in Kingaroy, Proston and Mererambi on October 28, 2020.

Items seized by officers from Taskforce Maxima, with the assistance of the Kingaroy CIB, who executed multiple search warrants at residences in Kingaroy, Proston and Mererambi on October 28, 2020.

JUST two and a half weeks after the execution-style killing of a notorious motorcycle gang member Shane Bowden, police have charged two South Burnett Outlaw Motorcycle Gang (OMCG) members with firearm and drug offences as part of a state-wide operation targeting OMCGs.

Officers from Task-force Maxima, with the assistance the Kingaroy CIB, executed multiple search warrants at residences in Kingaroy, Proston and Memerambi yesterday.

As result of the searches police allegedly located quantities of cocaine, cannabis, firearms, other weapons, clothing and paraphernalia associated to the Finks and Rebels OMCGs.

Items seized by officers from Task-force Maxima, with the assistance of the Kingaroy CIB, who executed multiple search warrants at residences in Kingaroy, Proston and Memerambi on October 28, 2020.

A 30-year-old Proston man, a Finks OMCG member, was charged with wearing a prohibited item in public, possession of a firearm, two counts of possession of a dangerous drug, two counts of possession of a utensil, two counts of possession of ammunition and possession of a weapon and will face Kingaroy Magistrates Court on December 14.

A 39-year-old Kingaroy man, a Rebels OMCG member, was charged with possession of a dangerous drug and will face Kingaroy Magistrates Court on December 14.

A 20-year-old Memerambi man was charged with two counts of possession of a dangerous drug and will face Kingaroy Magistrates Court on December 14.

A 23-year-old Memerambi woman was charged with two counts of possession of a dangerous drug and will face Kingaroy Magistrates Court on December 14.

A 43-year-old Kingaroy woman was charged with possession of a utensil and will face Kingaroy Magistrates Court on December 14.