Rail trail to open up opportunities for Blackbutt

STAKEHOLDERS: Tanya Smith (Friends of BVRT), Jeff O'Connor (Blackbutt Avocado Festival), Les Lane (Blackbutt/ Benarkin Aged Care) and Alan Livingstone (Taromeo Rural Fire Brigade) and Charles Gibling (Blackbutt Show Society) meet to discuss the stretch of the rail trail. (PHOTO: Jessica McGrath)

A STRETCH of the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail, which goes through Blackbutt will soon be transformed.

Various stakeholders met on Australia Day in Blackbutt to discuss the possibilities for the stretch of rail trail from the edge of the Blackbutt Showgrounds, past the skatepark and Blackbutt Hall, along Bowman Rd.

Blackbutt Avocado Festival committee member Jeff O'Connor said the community were uniting to see the change happening.

"It's where they all want to see it go in the next 10 years," he said.

"There's lots of exciting things planned for Blackbutt."

Representatives from Blackbutt businesses and community groups met up with Friends of the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail and South Burnett Regional Council.

A new toilet block, outdoor stage and seating could be on the cards for the space.

The Blackbutt Avocado Festival would like to see funding for infrastructure along the trail to be used for various events.

The Rail Trail stretch could also become home to recently gifted Expo 88 sculptures which are bronzed and ready to find a home in Blackbutt.

Memorials along the trail to instil some history was suggested by the RSL representatives.

The groups plan to work together to make Blackbutt part of the 'bigger picture'.

"We're considering ourselves as part of the South Burnett, rather than just Blackbutt," Mr O'Connor said.

The next step will be drawing up a concept plan.

"We need to get all of the organisations on the same page," he said.