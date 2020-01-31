Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
STAKEHOLDERS: Tanya Smith (Friends of BVRT), Jeff O'Connor (Blackbutt Avocado Festival), Les Lane (Blackbutt/ Benarkin Aged Care) and Alan Livingstone (Taromeo Rural Fire Brigade) and Charles Gibling (Blackbutt Show Society) meet to discuss the stretch of the rail trail. (PHOTO: Jessica McGrath)
STAKEHOLDERS: Tanya Smith (Friends of BVRT), Jeff O'Connor (Blackbutt Avocado Festival), Les Lane (Blackbutt/ Benarkin Aged Care) and Alan Livingstone (Taromeo Rural Fire Brigade) and Charles Gibling (Blackbutt Show Society) meet to discuss the stretch of the rail trail. (PHOTO: Jessica McGrath)
News

Rail trail to open up opportunities for Blackbutt

Jessica Mcgrath
31st Jan 2020 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A STRETCH of the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail, which goes through Blackbutt will soon be transformed.

Various stakeholders met on Australia Day in Blackbutt to discuss the possibilities for the stretch of rail trail from the edge of the Blackbutt Showgrounds, past the skatepark and Blackbutt Hall, along Bowman Rd.

Blackbutt Avocado Festival committee member Jeff O'Connor said the community were uniting to see the change happening.

"It's where they all want to see it go in the next 10 years," he said.

"There's lots of exciting things planned for Blackbutt."

Representatives from Blackbutt businesses and community groups met up with Friends of the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail and South Burnett Regional Council.

A new toilet block, outdoor stage and seating could be on the cards for the space.

The Blackbutt Avocado Festival would like to see funding for infrastructure along the trail to be used for various events.

The Rail Trail stretch could also become home to recently gifted Expo 88 sculptures which are bronzed and ready to find a home in Blackbutt.

Memorials along the trail to instil some history was suggested by the RSL representatives.

The groups plan to work together to make Blackbutt part of the 'bigger picture'.

"We're considering ourselves as part of the South Burnett, rather than just Blackbutt," Mr O'Connor said.

The next step will be drawing up a concept plan.

"We need to get all of the organisations on the same page," he said.

blackbutt avocado festival blackbutt show society brisbane valley rail trail the south burnett regional council world expo 88
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TRAFFICKING TRIO: Police bust major drug supply conspiracy

        premium_icon TRAFFICKING TRIO: Police bust major drug supply conspiracy

        News Special operation Butza tracks down second person behind $120,000 drug trafficking scheme in the South Burnett.

        Supply drive makes back to school easier for students

        Supply drive makes back to school easier for students

        News ‘We were blown away with the amount of equipment donated.’

        Highs and lows of Kingaroy’s drug problem

        premium_icon Highs and lows of Kingaroy’s drug problem

        News Does the spike in drug charges mean there are more criminals, or just more police...

        Five things to do this weekend

        premium_icon Five things to do this weekend

        News Looking for something to do this weekend? Don’t stress, we’ve got you covered!