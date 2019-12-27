RAIN GAUGE: Sweet Christmas rain the last for 2019

The rain over the Christmas week was welcomed by many across the South Burnett, but is there more to come?

THE Christmas rain might be the last soaking the Burnett receives in a while.

Weatherzone meteorologist Tom Hough said there was no significant rain on the horizon for the new year.

"It's looking pretty dry for at least the next two weeks," Mr Hough said.

"Any rainfall will be a few showers, or any storms that move through."

Although it was a sweet surprise, the Burnett largely missed out on the rain which fell across the southeast on Christmas Day.

Kingaroy recorded 0.6mm of rain on Christmas Day and 0.2mm on Boxing Day.

In the North Burnett, Gayndah received a little more, recording 6.6mm on Christmas and 1mm on Boxing Day.

South Burnett Times readers shared how much rain they received at their place.

Sharon Marie received 15mm of rain on Christmas Eve out at Brooklands.

"15mm is the most we've had in so long," she said.

"Grateful and disappointed at the same time."

Laura Falla recorded 3mm in Nanango, while Natalee Young had 20mm fall at her place in Ellesmere on Christmas Eve.

On Christmas Day, Helen Jeffrey recorded 12mm at Wattle Camp; Geoff Long had 4.5mm at East Nanango; and Craig Davis had 10mm of rain in Kingaroy.

Mr Hough said some areas of Southeast Queensland got 52mm to 100mm of rain.

The Gold Coast scored 35mm on Christmas Day, while Brisbane recorded 35mm, and 32mm fell at Greenbank.

Mr Hough said the heat would build up into the new year.

Kingaroy will have mostly sunny skies into 2020, with gradually increasing temperatures up to 31C on Sunday.

Gayndah will be a bit warmer, as the North Burnett reaches temperatures in the mid-30s.

"Gayndah will be potentially up to 38 degrees for New Year's Day," Mr Hough said.