Rain, intense storms today after ‘180mm in hour’ overnight
The southeast is set for another damp day after reports of up to 180mm falling in some parts of southern Queensland overnight.
On the southern Darling Downs, where a man died in floodwaters while trying to move cattle to higher ground, there are reports 180mm fell in just an hour.
People are also reporting more than 100mm of rain overnight in Theodore and 50mm in Chinchilla.
In southeast Queensland, 45.4mm fell in Coolangatta with another 30mm possible today.
Nambour on the Sunshine Coast recorded 43.2mm, with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting an 80 per cent chance of up to 25mm more today.
It comes as heatwave conditions have returned to the state's west, with temperatures expected to exceed the average by six to 10C.
Birdsville is expected to reach 45C today, while Thargomindah and Longreach can expect to be as hot as 43C.
Official Rainfall totals since 9am Wednesday
Coolangatta - 45.4mm
Nambour - 43.2mm
Gold Coast - 31.2mm
Canungra - 28.4mm
Greenbank - 5.4mm
Brisbane - 4.8mm
Originally published as Rain, intense storms today after '180mm in hour' overnight