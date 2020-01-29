Rain on the horizon as heatwave conditions return

With the water temperature hovering around 26C and a consistent, though low-intensity swell, there’s an opportunity to find a wave to suit your surf craft at beaches across the Sunshine Coast on the right tide and bank.

TEMPERATURES of 30C and above could be expected on the Sunshine Coast over the next week with high overnight minimums set to make for a return to low-intensity heatwave conditions.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast 32C for the coastal areas today and 33C inland, followed by another 32C day on Sunday, 33C on Monday and 32C next Tuesday.

Forecaster Peter Markworth said there may be a few light showers over the coming days, but any falls would be minimal.

However, starting from next Monday and into Tuesday the region may begin to feel the effects of a low-pressure system which was expected to track south from the Northern Territory into southern Australia and ultimately the Tasman Sea.

Mr Markworth said that system would bring rainfall back north resulting in thunderstorms and rain and eventually potentially cooler air.

Expect a mostly-sunny day today with light westerlies early becoming east, northeast at 15-25 km/h and then easing into the evening.

Thursday would be a slightly cooler 31C with partly-cloudy conditions and light winds early developing to 15-20km/h from the east in the morning before fading in the afternoon.

Friday would also be partly cloudy with a 30C maximum temperature and light winds early again building to 15-25km/h from the east.

Expect similar conditions on Saturday but with a 31C maximum ahead of the run of hotter days into next week.

The water temperature continues to hover around 26C with the swell from the east at around a metre with the occasional bigger set.

Surfers can find waves on the right tide and the right bank if they have the time to stay on top of conditions as they shift through the day.