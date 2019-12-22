Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Rain on the horizon for Qld firefighters

by Robyn Wuth
22nd Dec 2019 8:08 AM

 

FIREFIGHTERS face another day of severe danger across parts of Queensland before conditions ease heading into Christmas week.

More than 60 fires are burning within containment lines across the state as crews continue backburning operations.

Fears the catastrophic fire conditions experienced in southern states would push into Queensland have eased.

However severe conditions are expected in the Central Highlands and Coalfields and the Upper Flinders region.

"Our weather conditions will predominantly be driven by the warm conditions and the dry air sitting over the top of Queensland," forecaster Rosa Hoff said.

The hot conditions are expected to continue, but rain could be on the way for Christmas.

"Mercifully for many as we head into next week our chances of getting some showers, particularly around the southeast of Queensland, is increasing.

"That means the fire dangers are slowing, decreasing as we move into next week, so thankfully we will not be seeing the conditions NSW is experiencing."

More Stories

Show More
bushfires editors picks queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘SAFEST COMMUNITY’: New devices already saving lives

        premium_icon ‘SAFEST COMMUNITY’: New devices already saving lives

        News How the South Burnett is ‘leading the way’ in regional Queensland after massive donation.

        When you’re most likely to be robbed

        premium_icon When you’re most likely to be robbed

        Crime 'The victim is usually quite good at identifying the person'

        GRADUATES: South Burnett’s top OP scorers

        GRADUATES: South Burnett’s top OP scorers

        Education This time last week our Year 12s found out their OP results. Here’s what you need...

        HUGE GALLERY: 30+ Nanango Christmas Carnival photos

        premium_icon HUGE GALLERY: 30+ Nanango Christmas Carnival photos

        Life Dodgem cars, giant slides and swings and Santa arriving in style was all part of...