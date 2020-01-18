RAIN ROUNDUP: Months worth of supply falls in just two days

WELCOME RELIEF: The storm approaches this farm at Wildash on the Southern Downs yesterday afternoon.

WELCOME RELIEF: The storm approaches this farm at Wildash on the Southern Downs yesterday afternoon.

WARWICK welcomed much-needed rainfall over the last 24 hours, with enough water falling into Leslie Dam to buy the Rose City approximately six months of additional supply.

SunWater recorded a 446ML change from 9am Friday to 9am Saturday, boosting the dam capacity from 4.52 per cent to 6.4 per cent.

Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie said the two days of significant falls could push back Warwick's estimated run-out date from August to as late as January 2021.

Connolly Dam received 31mm and Storm King Dam recorded 45mm, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Council staff measured a 14cm rise in Storm King Dam, which will equate to around two extra weeks of water.

"That is just from rainfall, there wasn't any in-flow," Cr Dobie said.

"But the good thing now is the ground is wet so if we get continued rain that might start the flow."

Privately owned tanks and dams around the region recorded similar wins, with residents reporting gauge readings as high at 98mm in Swanfels.

Stanthorpe residents seemed to receive the highest numbers, with Amanda and Jon Watson sharing an amazing photo of the full dam on their property after a whopping 157mm of rain.

MAJOR DIFFERENCE: Amanda and Jon Watson’s dam was empty before it began raining two days ago.

Official Bureau of Meteorology recordings noted 160mm at Spicers Peak, 79mm at Emu Creek, 55mm at Killarney, 32mm in Warwick and 43mm in Yangan.

BOM predicts further showers on the way today, with a 90 per cent chance of the Southern Downs receiving between 10 and 20mm, with the greatest falls expected over the Granite Belt.

"If this is the start of returning to average rainfall I think we can be happy with that," Cr Dobie said.

"If we started to get sufficient rainfall now we'd hopefully make it through autumn and into the rest of the year a little easier."