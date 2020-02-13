Rain working wonders for South Burnett golf courses

After two weeks of consistent rain, golf courses throughout the South Burnett are looking better then ever, an unusual sight for residents in the area.

It’s been one of the worst droughts in recent history and keeping golf courses at a suitable playing level has been a huge task.

Kingaroy Golf Club’s greenkeeper Scott Brownrigg said any water they didn’t have to use was good for the club.

“We have had about 180m of rain since it started and the course greened up so fast,” Brownrigg said.

“This has been one of the worst droughts I have ever seen so to have this rain is really good for the region.

“If it just eases up a little bit now the course will be looking in great shape.”

The Kingaroy Golf Course looking better then ever after the recent rainfall. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

The Kingaroy Golf Club has managed to stay relatively green throughout recent years, and they use an irrigation system that has water with high levels of salt, according to Brownrigg.

“The less water we use out of our irrigation system the better,” Brownrigg said.

“The irrigation water is full of salt and the rain water is far better for the grass.

“At the moment there are patches around the course that are holding too much water and once those dry out, the course will look the best it has in years.”

Golf is currently in full swing with the next event on Tuesday February 18, at the Goomeri Golf Course.