Rain works wonders for Burnett golf courses
WITH the recent rainfall, golf courses throughout the South Burnett are glowing and playing exceptionally well.
Here are the results from the past week in South Burnett golf.
Kingaroy Golf Club – Wednesday, February 5 – Sporters – Stableford
Winner: Steve Attwood 37pts.
Runner-up: Danni Clementson 36pts.
First rundown: Russ Mackay 35pts.
Second rundown: Gary Kassulke 34pts.
Third rundown: Col Harch 33pts.
NTP No. 4 A-grade Russ Mackay 9.12, B-grade Trevor Turner 7.34 and C-grade Nil.
NTP No. 9 A, B and C-grade Nil.
NTP No. 14: Gary Kassulke.
Kingaroy Golf Club – Saturday, February 8 – Monthly Medal
Best net winner: John Porter 68 net.
A-grade
Winner: Grant Green 69 net.
Runner-up: Tim Robe 70 net.
First rundown: Gary Kassulke 72 net.
B-grade
Winner: John Porter: 68 net.
Runner-up: Russ Mackay: 73 net.
First rundown: Trevor Clegg: 74 net.
C-grade
Winner: Ray Murray 73 net.
Runner-up: Darryl Jacobs 76 net.
First rundown: Bernie Cooper 78 net.
Putts
A-grade: Royce Bell 26.
B-grade: John Porter 25.
C-grade: Ray Murray c/b 27.
NTP No. 4: A, B and C-grade Nil.
NTP No. 9: A, B and C-grade Nil.
NTP No. 14: Lindsay McBride 2.41.
Pro pin No. 14: Lindsay McBride 2.41.
Kingaroy Golf Club – Sunday, February 9 – Mixed Foursomes Championship
Gross
Winners: Venessa Hansen and Mick Rankin 123
Runners-up: Sue Pottle and Shayne Labuschewski 125.
Net
Winners: Norma Pedler and Malcolm Hansen 108.50.
Runners-up: Jan and Bill Edwards 111.75.
NTP No. 14: Sue Pottle 2.20.
Pro pin: Sue Pottle 2.20, Shayne Labuschewski 7.60 and Robyn Aird.
Kingaroy Golf Club – Sunday, February 9 – Stableford
Winner: Gary Kassulke 36pts.
Runner-up: Hugh Campbell 33pts.
NTP No. 4: A-grade Rodney Evans 4.31, B-grade Carl Price 7.45 and C-grade Nil.
NTP No. 14: Grant Green 3.43.
South Burnet Veteran Golfers – Blackbutt Golf Club – Tuesday, February 11 – Stableford
Men’s winner: Benjamin Rogan 35pts.
Ladies’ winner: Judith Beste 28pts.
Runner-up: Rob Unverzagt 33pts.
Men
First rundown: Dean Pilgrim 32pts.
Second rundown: Robin Donnelly 31pts.
Third rundown: Catch Catchpole 30pts.
Fourth rundown: Malcolm Derby 29pts.
Fifth rundown: Bill Bool 29pts.
Sixth rundown: Clinton Golding 29pts.
Ladies
First rundown: Lorraine Kerrin 28pts.
Second rundown: Davina Holmes 25pts.
Nearest to Pin
Men No. 5/14: Mal Derby.
Men No. 9/18: Catch Catchpole.
Ladies Second Shot No. 5/14: Jenny Scholl.
Ladies Second Shot No. 9/18: Chrissie Haegens.
Mug Award: Shirley Jim McDougall.
The next event is on Tuesday, February 18, at the Goomeri Golf Course, which is looking and playing fabulously