Rain works wonders for Burnett golf courses

BRIGHT GREEN: Ray Zyjelko on the lush Kingaroy Golf Course. Picture: Venessa Hansen

WITH the recent rainfall, golf courses throughout the South Burnett are glowing and playing exceptionally well.

Here are the results from the past week in South Burnett golf.

Kingaroy Golf Club – Wednesday, February 5 – Sporters – Stableford

Winner: Steve Attwood 37pts.

Runner-up: Danni Clementson 36pts.

First rundown: Russ Mackay 35pts.

Second rundown: Gary Kassulke 34pts.

Third rundown: Col Harch 33pts.

NTP No. 4 A-grade Russ Mackay 9.12, B-grade Trevor Turner 7.34 and C-grade Nil.

NTP No. 9 A, B and C-grade Nil.

NTP No. 14: Gary Kassulke.

Kingaroy Golf Club – Saturday, February 8 – Monthly Medal

Best net winner: John Porter 68 net.

A-grade

Winner: Grant Green 69 net.

Runner-up: Tim Robe 70 net.

First rundown: Gary Kassulke 72 net.

B-grade

Winner: John Porter: 68 net.

Runner-up: Russ Mackay: 73 net.

First rundown: Trevor Clegg: 74 net.

C-grade

Winner: Ray Murray 73 net.

Runner-up: Darryl Jacobs 76 net.

First rundown: Bernie Cooper 78 net.

Putts

A-grade: Royce Bell 26.

B-grade: John Porter 25.

C-grade: Ray Murray c/b 27.

NTP No. 4: A, B and C-grade Nil.

NTP No. 9: A, B and C-grade Nil.

NTP No. 14: Lindsay McBride 2.41.

Pro pin No. 14: Lindsay McBride 2.41.

Kingaroy Golf Club – Sunday, February 9 – Mixed Foursomes Championship

Gross

Winners: Venessa Hansen and Mick Rankin 123

Runners-up: Sue Pottle and Shayne Labuschewski 125.

Net

Winners: Norma Pedler and Malcolm Hansen 108.50.

Runners-up: Jan and Bill Edwards 111.75.

NTP No. 14: Sue Pottle 2.20.

Pro pin: Sue Pottle 2.20, Shayne Labuschewski 7.60 and Robyn Aird.

Kingaroy Golf Club – Sunday, February 9 – Stableford

Winner: Gary Kassulke 36pts.

Runner-up: Hugh Campbell 33pts.

NTP No. 4: A-grade Rodney Evans 4.31, B-grade Carl Price 7.45 and C-grade Nil.

NTP No. 14: Grant Green 3.43.

South Burnet Veteran Golfers – Blackbutt Golf Club – Tuesday, February 11 – Stableford

Men’s winner: Benjamin Rogan 35pts.

Ladies’ winner: Judith Beste 28pts.

Runner-up: Rob Unverzagt 33pts.

Men

First rundown: Dean Pilgrim 32pts.

Second rundown: Robin Donnelly 31pts.

Third rundown: Catch Catchpole 30pts.

Fourth rundown: Malcolm Derby 29pts.

Fifth rundown: Bill Bool 29pts.

Sixth rundown: Clinton Golding 29pts.

Ladies

First rundown: Lorraine Kerrin 28pts.

Second rundown: Davina Holmes 25pts.

Nearest to Pin

Men No. 5/14: Mal Derby.

Men No. 9/18: Catch Catchpole.

Ladies Second Shot No. 5/14: Jenny Scholl.

Ladies Second Shot No. 9/18: Chrissie Haegens.

Mug Award: Shirley Jim McDougall.

The next event is on Tuesday, February 18, at the Goomeri Golf Course, which is looking and playing fabulously