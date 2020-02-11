Rainfall blesses Paradise

Paradise Dam can hold up to 300,000 megalitres of water, making it one of the larger dams in the region. Photo source: Chris Burns

FOLLOWING the recent heavy rainfall in the Burnett region, Paradise Dam has reached more than half of its capacity of 300,000 megalitres.

As of February 11, the dam northwest of Biggenden is at 50.78 per cent capacity, with levels expected to rise further.

Water service provider Sunwater, which is responsible for the dam, has announced that customers in the region will soon get to enjoy the new inflow of water.

Sunwater stated that it has begun the process of moving the inflow to smaller storages downstream, with any excess going to customers.

The decision comes amid plans to commence works on the dam following a Government inquiry into its structural integrity last year.

Paradise Dam is used as an irrigation water storage and services large parts of the Wide Bay-Burnett region.

Sunwater has stated that it is working with Government departments to begin the water allocation process to residents of the area.

The water provider will continue to monitor dam levels as more rain is expected in the coming days.