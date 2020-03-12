Ranked: 20 best Intrust Super Cup players not in the NRL

Burleigh Bears players celebrate the win with captain Luke Page holding the cup aloft. Intrust Super Cup grand final between Wynnum Manly Seagulls and Burleigh Bears. Sunday September 29, 2019. (AAP image, John Gass)

With the help of the state's News Corp journalists and NRL premiership-winner and Channel 9 ISC commentator Scott Sattler, long with his son, statistical analyst Jack, we have compiled the list of the 20 best ISC players.

These are the talents who may be on the radar for the NRL but aren't locked into a top 30 contract ... yet.

1. JAMAL FOGARTY (Burleigh)

 2019 Petero Civoniceva Medallist

 2019 Intrust Super Cup winning halfback

 2019 points = 219pts (2nd in comp)

 2019 try assists = 22 (2nd in comp)

Signed a development contract with the Gold Coast Titans. Has poise, super fit, defends

well and challenges the defensive. Can't understand why he hasn't. played 80-100 NRL

games.

Jamal Fogarty in action for Burleigh at Intrust Super Cup level against Ipswich. Picture: SMP Images

2. KURTIS ROWE (Burleigh)

 2019 Duncan Hall Medallist (best player in ISCGF)

 2019 Intrust Super Cup winning fullback

 2019 linebreak assists = 15 (6 th in comp, 2 nd highest for fullbacks)

 2019 kick return metres = 1097m (2 nd in comp)

Played NRL for Wests Tigers at a young age. Another player that should be in an NRL

program. Asks questions on kick return, quick and elusive, good link play with halves and

is as safe as any fullback you will find.

Kurtis Rowe goes on the attack for Burleigh. Mike Batterham

3. HAMISO TABUAI-FIDOW (Townsville)



 2020 Cowboy's developmental contract

 4 tries at Perth nines

Although hasn't played ISC we saw in the NRL 9's how special this kid is. He made 10

season NRL veteran outside back look silly. This selection is purely on natural ability and

what we will see in 2020.

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow looks to have a bright NRL future.

4. JORDAN GRANT (Redcliffe)

 2019 hit ups = 379 (2nd in comp, best for front rowers)

 2019 run metres = 3850m (2nd in comp, best for front rowers)

 2019 post contact metres = 1501m (best in comp)

Big mobile Front Rower with skill and a good engine. Nearly went to the Manly Sea

Eagles this season. His battles with Luke Page are going to be worth the price of

admission.

RUGBY LEAGUE INTRUST SUPER CUP: Redcliffe Dolphins' Jordan Grant with the ball Jann Houley

5. LUKE PAGE (Burleigh)

 2019 Intrust Super Cup winning captain and front rower

 2019 runs = 345 (6 th in comp, 2nd for front rowers)

 2019 run metres = 3342m (4 th in comp, 2nd for front rowers)

 2019 post contact metres = 1162m (3 rd in comp, 2nd for front rowers)

Cult hero and overall competitor. The one guy you wan with you in the trenches. Runs

harder than Gordon Tallis and sustains it like Martin Lang for the whole game. Played

over the Titans experienced NRL front row in recent trial.

Luke Page scores a try. Mike Batterham

6. JON REUBEN (Redcliffe)

 2019 tries = 23 (tied competition leader)

 2019 line breaks = 23 (tied competition leader)

Great finisher with blinding speed and evasive skills. Takes a lot of work of his forwards

also.

Jon Reuben in action for the Falcons last year. Patrick Woods

7. PAT POLITONI (Burleigh)

 2019 Intrust Super Cup premiership-winning hooker

The smartest hooker in the competition. Cagey and tough but also has deceptive speed.

Good combination with Fogarty and knows how to get his forward on the front foot.

Pat Politoni. Picture: SMP Images

8. CAMERON CULLEN (Redcliffe)

 Returning from knee injury but we know that Cullen fully fit will be one of the form

players in the ISC. Comes from good DNA, highly skilled but most of all is ultra-

competitive.

Cameron Cullen on the run.

9. SAM SCARLETT (Wynnum)

 Tied 6 th for Petero Civoniceva points tally

 2019 try assists = 33 (competition leader)

 2019 linebreak assists = 25 (tied competition leader)

2019 was a breakout year for Scarlett. Showed his ability to step up and lead. Great

speed when he takes the line with his fade/ dummy pass to his left. Wests Tigers are

watching him closely.

10. NAT NEALE (Ipswich)

 Tied 6 th for Petero Civoniceva medal (won medal in 2018)

 2019 hit ups = 291 (16 th in comp, 2 nd for front rowers)

 2019 offloads = 46 (competition leader)

Tough and uncompromising with a great offload. His greatest attribute is his ability to play

at high intensity for long periods of time. Ipswich should bronze him in a statue.

Nat Neale in action for the Jets Rob Williams

11. HAYDEN SCHWASS (Burleigh)

If I was picking representatives sides, this guy is one of my first forwards picked. Does

everything with precision, good mobility, runs beautiful lines but most of all he protects

his half in defence.

12. TODD MURPHY (Sunshine Coast)

Prolific points scorer who needs to dominate in finals. Has been a consistent performer for a long time.

13. BJ AUFAGA-TOOMAGA (Redcliffe)

Signed by the Broncos and is a very unassuming, skilful centre.

14. TROY LEO (Burleigh)

One of the Rugby League players around. Suffered a horrendous injury in 2019 but when

he is on there is no better finisher.

15. CHRISTIAN HAZARD (Souths Logan)



Multi skilled, plays 2 important positions in ½ and hooker but can also change a game in

the blink of an eye.

16. SAMI SAUILUMA (Burleigh)

Big, powerful and skilful for a centre. Bit like a Joey Leilua but he links with his wingers

better.

17. MITCH CRONIN (Wynnum)

Highly skilful, cagey and has become a very good leader. Everything he does is intelligent.

18. LAMAR LIOLEVAUVE (Tweed)

Mobile backrower with tremendous skill and good footwork. Set low to the ground which

defenders find him hard to contain.

19. BLAKE LEARY (Burleigh)

Veteran forward who adds the subtle skills every forward pack need. Tough player who

loves the confrontation but takes the pressure of his halves with his short side plays.

20. CARLIN ANDERSON (Townsville)

Couldn't find his way with the NQ Cowboys because of injury but on his day is one of the

most explosive players in the competition.

HONOURABLE MENTIONS:

Josh Cleeland (Ipswich)

Was the Queensland Residents five-eighth last year. He is the Jets' best player and greatest attacking threat with his fleet-footed stepping and passing game. Having lost plenty of talent over the off-season much will hinge on Cleeland as Ipswich tries to rebuild following the Walker dynasty.

Nick Lui-Toso (Pride)

The former Penrith Panthers contracted player will be arguably one of the hardest runners in the competition and shapes as a key figure for the Pride in 2020. Lui-Toso was selected to take part in a three-week training stint with the North Queensland Cowboys' NRL squad in the pre-season, where he impressed coaching staff.

Joshua Stuckey (Pride)

A clever ball-playing backrower who looks to be forming a slick combination with his new teammates and provides a genuine attacking threat on the edge. A reliable 80-minute forward, Stuckey was named the winner of the Bradley Clyde Medal for man-of-the-match in the Queanbeyan Blues' 2019 Canberra Raiders Cup grand final victory.

Josh Hoffman (Townsville)

A veteran of 189 first-grade games, Hoffman will not only bring experience but versatility to the Blackhawks line up.

Pat Kaufusi (Townsville)

More than 50 NRL games with the Cowboys, Storm and Dragons boost the 26-year-old's resume and, upon his return, will complete a strong Townsville forward pack.

A ruptured Achilles tendon sustained two weeks after he put pen to paper will rule Kaufusi out for up to five months.

Moses Meninga (Townsville)

Despite running out for Papua New Guinea, the lock is yet to make his NRL debut and will be looking to use this season as a launch pad to higher honours.