RANKED: Nanango’s worst streets for break-ins

Nanango has seen 40 unlawful entries over the past 12 months, how does your street compare? File Photo.

Nanango has seen 40 unlawful entries over the past 12 months, how does your street compare? File Photo.

OVER the past 12 months, South Burnett police have issued 40 unlawful entry charges in Nanango, according to data from the Queensland Police Service.

The majority of offences occurred on a Thursday between 10pm and 2pm or a Friday between 10pm and 6am, followed by Sunday between 2pm and 10pm.

Police recently issued a warning to South Burnett residents, reminding locals that criminals often take advantage of the warmer weather to commit offences, knowing people will leave doors and windows open and unlocked.

Here are the Nanango streets where these offences occurred:



Drayton Street: 6

Brisbane Street: 3

Fleming Street: 3

Howlett Ave: 3

King Street: 3

Mount Stanley Road: 3

D’Aguilar Highway: 2

Normanby Street: 2

Alexander Lane: 1

Alfred Street: 1

Bunker Ave: 1

Burnett Hwy: 1

Chester Street: 1

Elk Street: 1

Gipps Street: 1

Heathermore Lane: 1

Hicken Way: 1

Home Street: 1

McGinley: 1

Nanango Tarong Road: 1

Old Esk North Road: 1

Racecourse Road: 1

Templetons Road: 1

Wickham Street: 1