RANKED: Nanango’s worst streets for drug crime revealed

Ranked highest to lowest, here are the Nanango streets which have seen the most drug crime between August and November. File Photo.

DRUG crime in the South Burnett is continuing to rise year after year, overcrowding our courts and local crims racking up tens of thousands in SPER debt.

Between August 17 and November 16 this year, Nanango police laid 44 charges against locals for drug crimes.

William Dennis Clarke pleaded guilty to one count of possessing dangerous drugs and one count of possessing drug utensils back in September after police located 1.4 grams of cannabis and a pipe used in connection with the smoking of a dangerous drug at his Nanango address.

He was ordered to forfeit the sized items, fined $500 and convictions were recorded.

At the end of September, Nanango man Danny James Wratten has charged after police discovered multiple cannabis plants, an illegal firearm, ammunition and a knuckle duster at his address.

Wratten pleaded guilty to all charges and was put on a nine month probation order, ordered to forfeit all seized items and convictions were recorded.

According to the Queensland Police Crime Map, these are the Nanango streets that had the most drug offences committed on them in the past few months, ranked highest to lowest.



Carbeen Crescent: 7

Butts Lane: 5

Brisbane Street: 4

South Street: 3

Alfred Street: 2

Appin Street East: 2

Bright Street: 2

Fairway Drive: 2

Gold Street: 2

Nanango Tarong Road: 2

Normanby Road: 2

Old Esk North Road: 2

Oliver Road: 2

Parsons Road: 2

Cairns Street: 1

Chester Street: 1

Fitzroy Street: 1

Henry Street: 1

Howlett Ave: 1

Kingaroy Road: 1