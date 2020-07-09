Menu
DINNER IS SERVED: A Noosa photographer has captured an eastern osprey providing lunch for the young. Photo: Lance Hunt, FreeLance Photography
Pets & Animals

THAT'S A MOUTHFUL! Photographer captures wildlife in action

Matt Collins
9th Jul 2020 3:00 PM | Updated: 3:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Noosa photographer has captured some remarkable shots proving a mother's work is never done.

Noosaville's Lance Hunt from FreeLance Photography caught the shots at the Mangrove Boardwalk of an eastern osprey catching breakfast for its hungry offspring.

Nice catch: Eastern Osprey catches a good size bream for offspring’s morning feed. Photo: Lance Hunt, FreeLance Photography
"I am normally through that area from 6am until 8.30am," Mr Hunt said.

"I was probably about 80m from the birds when I took these photos."

As the photos show, the babies were obviously being fed well with some good size bream and mullet on the menu.

DINNER IS SERVED: Noosa photographer captures eastern osprey providing lunch for the young. Photo: Lance Hunt, FreeLance Photography
This isn't the first time Mr Hunt has captured some impressive photos of Noosa wildlife.

"My best and most exciting photos were six months ago when I caught a goanna raiding the nests of water birds," he said.

"He was in and out of the water checking the banks for eggs in the nests.

"I had never seen a goanna swimming in the water before."

Mr Hunt said he “had never seen a goanna swimming in the water before”. Photo: Lance Hunt, FreeLance Photography
The experienced photographer was keen to get back to the mangroves and photograph the osprey babies before his trip to hospital for neck surgery next week.

"I am determined to photograph them before my operation," he said.

