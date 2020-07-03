Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dugongs were spotted by those on board the Blue Dolphin Marine Tours vessel on Thursday.
Dugongs were spotted by those on board the Blue Dolphin Marine Tours vessel on Thursday.
News

RARE SIGHT: Whole families of elusive sea creatures spotted

Carlie Walker
3rd Jul 2020 3:00 PM | Updated: 5:42 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PASSING boaties would be forgiven for thinking they'd spotted a group of mermaids off Hervey Bay.

A herd of six to eight dugongs was spotted on Thursday by the crew and guests on board Blue Dolphin Marine Tours.

Stunning footage of the encounter was captured by those on board.

Owner Peter Lynch said it was special to see so many dugongs together at once.

He said dolphins and whales were easier to spot, but dugongs were more challenging.

"We absolutely know they live here but they are harder to find," he said.

The graceful marine mammals are thought to be the inspiration behind seafaring tales of mermaids.

The calm and clear waters had made the animals, sometimes called sea cows, easier to spot, Mr Lynch said.

"We saw another couple today," he said.

"If the weather is good tomorrow, we'll look again.

"We just don't get them as often."

dugong fcbusiness fraser coast hervey bay whale watching
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police raid property after tip off, find meth, cannabis

        premium_icon Police raid property after tip off, find meth, cannabis

        Crime THREE people have been charged with a variety of offences after being caught red-handed by police

        Cherbourg checkpoint comes down early

        premium_icon Cherbourg checkpoint comes down early

        News THE Cherbourg checkpoint has been removed today, enabling freedom of movement for...

        More than $60,000 in funding to boost South Burnett veterans

        premium_icon More than $60,000 in funding to boost South Burnett veterans

        News THOUSANDS of dollars are being poured into the region’s RSLs to upgrade facilities...

        Kingaroy police take drunk, unlicensed drivers off the roads

        premium_icon Kingaroy police take drunk, unlicensed drivers off the roads

        Crime Drivers driving under the influence or without a licence are in the sights of the...