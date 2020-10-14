RATED: How South Burnett childcare fared in national review
THE latest review of childcare providers has revealed how South Burnett centres stack up compared to the rest of the nation, and it’s mostly good news.
Data released by the Australian Children’s Education and Care Quality Authority ranked every child care centre in the state based on their performance to the national quality standards.
The centres are assessed on seven criteria – education, health and safety, physical environment, staffing, relationships with children, partnerships with families and communities and governance and leadership.
The schools are then categorised on whether they’re working towards national quality standards (NQS), meeting NQS, or exceeding NQS.
Here’s how South Burnett centres fared:
Kingaroy Kindergarten – KINGAROY – Meeting NQS
Peanut Kids Kindy & After School Care – KINGAROY – Meeting NQS
PCYC South Burnett - Taabinga School Age Care – KINGAROY – Meeting NQS
Kingaroy ELC – KINGAROY – Working Towards NQS
Little Peanuts Early Learning Centre – KINGAROY – Meeting NQS
St Johns Lutheran Kindergarten Kingaroy – KINGAROY – Exceeding NQS
Enhance Family Day Care - Childers & Region – KINGAROY – Exceeding NQS
Kingaroy Childcare Centre – KINGAROY – Meeting NQS
Goodstart Early Learning Kingaroy – KINGAROY – Meeting NQS
South Burnett Child Care Centre – KINGAROY – Meeting NQS
PCYC Nanango OSHC – NANANGO – Not rated
Like Home Family Day Care – NANANGO – Working Towards NQS
Nanango & District Kindergarten – NANANGO – Exceeding NQS
Bee Me Early Learners - Nanango – NANANGO – Working Towards NQS
Bee Me Early Learners – MURGON – Meeting NQS
Murgon Child Care and Learning Centre – MURGON – Meeting NQS
C&K Murgon Community Kindergarten – MURGON – Exceeding NQS
Guppy‘s Early Learning Centre - Blackbutt – BLACKBUTT – Meeting NQS
C&K Blackbutt Community Kindergarten – BLACKBUTT – Meeting NQS
Yarraman & District Kindergarten – YARRAMAN – Meeting NQS