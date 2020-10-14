RATED: How South Burnett childcare fared in national review

RATED: A new national review has revealed how our region’s child care providers fare compared to national standards. Photo: iStock

THE latest review of childcare providers has revealed how South Burnett centres stack up compared to the rest of the nation, and it’s mostly good news.

Data released by the Australian Children’s Education and Care Quality Authority ranked every child care centre in the state based on their performance to the national quality standards.

The centres are assessed on seven criteria – education, health and safety, physical environment, staffing, relationships with children, partnerships with families and communities and governance and leadership.

The schools are then categorised on whether they’re working towards national quality standards (NQS), meeting NQS, or exceeding NQS.

Here’s how South Burnett centres fared:

Kingaroy Kindergarten – KINGAROY – Meeting NQS

Peanut Kids Kindy & After School Care – KINGAROY – Meeting NQS

PCYC South Burnett - Taabinga School Age Care – KINGAROY – Meeting NQS

Kingaroy ELC – KINGAROY – Working Towards NQS

Little Peanuts Early Learning Centre – KINGAROY – Meeting NQS

St Johns Lutheran Kindergarten Kingaroy – KINGAROY – Exceeding NQS

Enhance Family Day Care - Childers & Region – KINGAROY – Exceeding NQS

Kingaroy Childcare Centre – KINGAROY – Meeting NQS

Goodstart Early Learning Kingaroy – KINGAROY – Meeting NQS

South Burnett Child Care Centre – KINGAROY – Meeting NQS

PCYC Nanango OSHC – NANANGO – Not rated

Like Home Family Day Care – NANANGO – Working Towards NQS

Nanango & District Kindergarten – NANANGO – Exceeding NQS

Bee Me Early Learners - Nanango – NANANGO – Working Towards NQS

Bee Me Early Learners – MURGON – Meeting NQS

Murgon Child Care and Learning Centre – MURGON – Meeting NQS

C&K Murgon Community Kindergarten – MURGON – Exceeding NQS

Guppy‘s Early Learning Centre - Blackbutt – BLACKBUTT – Meeting NQS

C&K Blackbutt Community Kindergarten – BLACKBUTT – Meeting NQS

Yarraman & District Kindergarten – YARRAMAN – Meeting NQS