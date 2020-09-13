Ratepayers unique protest song against water price hike

Jane Erkens has recorded a four minute long music video to protest the standpipe water price hike. (Picture: Social Media)

Jane Erkens has recorded a four minute long music video to protest the standpipe water price hike. (Picture: Social Media)

A CONCERNED South Burnett rate payer has taken her battle with the Council to the next level, writing and recording a four minute music video to protest the standpipe water price hike.

The standpipe water price increase has been the topic on everyone’s minds after the South Burnett Regional Council made the decision to increase the price from $4-$10 per kilolitre in July.

After creating a petition that gained over 600 signatures, Mrs Erkens took it upon her self to use YouTube to push the message even further.



Mrs Erkens said the video is about telling the story of the people who this price hike really hurts.

“The song was about spreading the message and bringing even more attention to the issue,” Mrs Erkens said.

“I wrote the song, which tells the story of a lot of people who moved to the region and are now facing long term water issues as we continue to battle drought.

“It’s the council’s job to look after their community and in a time of extreme drought they up the price of standpipe water.”

The song’s featuring a catchy chorus – “You’ve put up the water much more than you oughtta” has received a wave of support from the community.

This Wednesday September 16 the standpipe water price increase will again be the topic of debate at the South Burnett Regional Council meeting.

South Burnett Mayor Brett Otto will spend the weekend at the standpipe taking feedback from residents before the Council ultimately makes a decision next week.

READ MORE:

Standpipe water price hike petition gets handed to Council

Nanango stands up against standpipe price hike

MP asks council to reconsider 150% rise in water price