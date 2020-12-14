Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Kaelah Lewis: The boys are 11 months old and it's pretty much the first time they have seen rain and they absolutely loved it. Straight out to splash in the puddles, much needed and keep it coming.
Kaelah Lewis: The boys are 11 months old and it's pretty much the first time they have seen rain and they absolutely loved it. Straight out to splash in the puddles, much needed and keep it coming.
News

READER PICS: Joy as twin bubs celebrate rain for first time

Crystal Jones
14th Dec 2020 10:00 AM | Updated: 1:02 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THERE were special moments for many of us as rain fell across Bundaberg, but it was extra special for Kaelah Lewis's little boys.

"The boys are 11 months old and it's pretty much the first time they have seen rain and they absolutely loved it," she said, capturing the moment in a sweet photo.

"Straight out to splash in the puddles, much needed and keep it coming."

The Bureau of Meteorology yesterday predicted the chance of thunderstorms today with about 10-15mm of rain expected before conditions clear towards the evening.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
weather photos
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WARNING: Dangerous storms building near Gayndah, Biggenden

        Premium Content WARNING: Dangerous storms building near Gayndah, Biggenden

        Weather Dangerous storms are building near Gayndah and Biggenden, bringing heavy rainfall and possible flash flooding. SEE THE LIVE RADAR HERE:

        Councils join forces to deliver new regional arts program

        Premium Content Councils join forces to deliver new regional arts program

        Art & Theatre Led by the Central Queensland Regional Arts Network, three Wide Bay Councils have...

        FULL LIST: Kingaroy Magistrates court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Kingaroy Magistrates court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Kingaroy Magistrates Court on Monday.

        Man who allegedly stabbed police dog dies after taser

        Premium Content Man who allegedly stabbed police dog dies after taser

        Crime Police were called to an alleged break and enter