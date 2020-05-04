READY, SET, ROLL: Festival takes quirky event online

SQUASH GOALS: Competitors eagerly giving their pumpkin the best chance to win at the annual event held at the Goomeri Pumpkin Festival last year. Photo: Jessica McGrath

SQUASH GOALS: Competitors eagerly giving their pumpkin the best chance to win at the annual event held at the Goomeri Pumpkin Festival last year. Photo: Jessica McGrath

AN ANNUAL food festival is not going to let the coronavirus crisis stop it from hosting one of it's most treasured events.

The Great Australia Pumpkin Roll usually held during the Goomeri Pumpkin Festival will still go ahead this year, but in a new capacity.

One of the festival's organisers Kim Boyter said they came up with the idea to lift the spirits of people during this crisis.

"As a community organisation we always lift the spirit of the community and remain upbeat by using what is available to us," Mrs Boyter said.

"Technology can bring people closer and gives us the opportunity to explore ideas and creativity.

"This year we are running a virtual pumpkin rolling competition through our social media platforms and website with prizes donated by our local businesses including the perpetual trophy and accommodation voucher for two nights.

"There will be a People's Choice award chosen by our Facebook fans."

Mrs Boyter said the Goomeri Pumpkin Festival was not just a festival for a small town, as the festival brought financial benefits to the region and boosted local tourism businesses.

"During this unprecedented period and as an organisation we need to move forward with positivity for the next festival which will be the 25th anniversary," she said.

"In 1997, the festival was started to boost morale boost in a fun and innovative way to celebrate life after the region went through an extended traumatic period of drought.

"Although not exactly the same circumstances today, we find ourselves in a very similar situation with the past.

"We will be doing our best to keep spirits high for Goomeri and the region, both needing much love at this time, giving them some cheer and joy but mostly having fun with our virtual pumpkin rolling completion."

She said as soon as restrictions were lifted and life returned to more normal conditions, they would continue to build on the past events, their food truck and host Twilight Markets.

Entries close Monday, May 25.